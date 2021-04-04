Smith ready to step into bigger role in Cajuns’ backfield

LAFAYETTE — Chris Smith has some pretty big shoes to fill — two pairs of them in fact — but the Ragin’ Cajuns running back seems more than ready.
The 5-foot-9, 194-pound redshirt sophomore running back sits atop the University of Louisiana depth chart during spring football.
“It feels good to step up and be the lead guy now,” Smith said. “It’s really been an honor. I just gotta keep pushing myself and my teammates that we are on the top level.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will be counting on Smith to step up into more of a role for the offense.
For the 2020 season, Smith earned All-American honors as a kick returner while also serving as the team’s third option at running back. Smith rushed for 350 yards on 62 carries and had one rushing score. Junior Elijah Mitchell (141 carries, 878 yards, 8 TDs) and senior Trey Ragas (131-758, 10 TDs), who were the Cajuns’ top two tailbacks in 2020, are both looking to earn spots in the NFL in the upcoming draft.
“There will be a lot more carries and I will be more involved in the game,” said Smith, who admitted that he is in communication with both Mitchell and Ragas daily to help with the transition. “From last year to this year, there is going to be a lot more on me but the team is going to be prepared. We’ve got the o-line back and we got a lot of good receivers out there. They will help them out and I will be able to depend on them and they will depend on me.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns coaching staff is a big believer in Smith being able to handle more workload.
“Chris is 200 pounds,” UL running backs coach Jabbar Juluke said. “He’s a big guy. He plays physical and I think he’s tough enough to handle the load. I think he wants to handle the load. He’s embracing it. He’s looking forward to the opportunity of being the lead horse.”
Under Napier, the Ragin’ Cajuns don’t really depend on one player to be the lead horse, as the team utilizes three different running backs.
From 2018-19, the team’s three-headed monster was Mitchell, Ragas and Raymond Calais. So the expectation is that Smith will not have to shoulder all the responsibility of replacing Mitchell and Ragas — who combined for 1,636 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns during the 2020 season.
There are several different running backs competing to be part of that platoon.
Redshirt junior T.J. Wisham — a longtime special teams standout — is a player the coaches are high on. That is despite the fact that the 5-foot-10, 205-pound has been sporting the non-contact black jersey while recovering from a wrist injury last season.
“We know TJ Wisham,” Napier said. “We’ve seen in a number of years. We know exactly what we’d get from him.”
Napier added, “One of the things I admire about T.J. is his role on the team has been pretty clear cut and he’s embraced that. Now he’s working to earn more.”
Another running back who has impressive has been freshman Emani Bailey, a 5-foot-8, 201-pound rusher out of Denton, Texas.
“I thought Emani Bailey really had a good day,” Napier said. “I saw him be decisive. The play speed was there.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns will wrap up spring practice with the annual Vermilion and White Game on Thursday.