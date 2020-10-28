Smith named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of Week

LAFAYETTE — For the second time this season, Chris Smith has been honored for his kick return abilities.
The University of Louisiana kick returner-running back was selected as the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season.
In a 24-20 win over UAB, Smith returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown towards the end of the first half. Smith finished the game with 160 yards on four returns, while also rushing for 22 yards on six carries.
Smith’s return against the Blazers is also the longest kickoff return for a touchdown by a Ragin’ Cajuns since Raymond Calais’ 100-yard return against Southeastern Louisiana in 2017.
Smith also joined Calais and Darryl Surgent as the only three Ragin’ Cajun players to record two or more kickoff returns for a touchdown in their careers in the last 10 years.
Smith was named the SBC Special Teams Player of the Week earlier in the season when he returned a kick 95 yards for a score in a road win over Iowa State. Smith also becomes the first Ragin’ Cajun to receive the honor twice in the same season since Daniel Cadona accomplished the feat in 2014.
UL (4-1, 2-1 SBC) returns to action on Saturday at Texas State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Teche Area Cajuns
The Ragin’ Cajuns have five players from the Teche Area on their roster and through five games, all five players have seen playing time.
Running back Elijah Mitchell (Erath) has appeared in four games and leads the team in carries (54), rushing yards (316 yards) and rushing touchdowns (4) while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Mitchell also has seven catches for 55 yards.
Sophomore wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (Catholic High) has appeared in five games and leads the teams in receptions (14), receiving yards (202) and has one touchdown reception.
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill (Catholic High) has played in four games recording 19 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Freshman cornerback Trey Amos (Catholic High) has played in five games and has three tackles. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jax Harrington (Erath) has appeared in one game.
Kickoff times set
The schedule for the remainder of the season is becoming clearer.
UL’s conference game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, will kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and will serve as homecoming for the Ragin’ Cajuns. That will be the fourth 11 a.m. kickoff for the team this season who started the season with three straight morning kickoffs.
UL’s rescheduled game at Appalachian State is now set for Friday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Mountaineers.
Kickoff times have yet to be set for UL’s games against South Alabama (Nov. 14), Central Arkansas (Nov. 21) and ULM (Nov. 28).
Poll Position
The Ragin’ Cajuns picked up more votes in both major polls.
In both The Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll, UL is featured in the Others Receiving Votes category. In the AP Poll, the Ragin’ Cajuns received 50 votes which puts them at No. 29. In the Coaches Poll, the team earned 62 votes which ranks them at No. 31.