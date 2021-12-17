Small signing class fills needs for Desormeaux, Cajuns

LAFAYETTE — Michael Desormeaux’s first signing class as the University of Louisiana football coach is small in size but it does fill the needs of the Ragin’ Cajuns roster. For that reason, the former Catholic High and Cajuns football star is pleased with the eight-man class.
“I think the fact we’re signing a small class this year is a good thing,” said Desormeaux, who was announced as head coach on Dec. 5. “We’re excited about the ones we got. It meets some needs that we have, and fortunately, we have a good roster coming back.”
The early signee class, which is the same size as last year’s early class, features four offensive players and four defensive players, with the signees also evenly split between Texas and Louisiana.
The four in-state signees were Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, West St. John linebacker Kailep Edwards, Grand Lake offensive tackle Bryant Williams and Neville cornerback Lorenzell Dubose.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Chriss passed for 2,513 yards and 24 TDs while rushing for 927 yards and 17 more scores this season. His playmaking ability and leadership skills draws comparison to the program’s current record-setting quarterback, Levi Lewis.
“He’s mobile, but he’s really got a lot of arm talent,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a winner. When you spend time with the guy, his demeanor and just his disposition. You don’t like to do this a whole lot because it’s kind of not fair to the guys coming in, but you see a lot of the same things in Levi that you see in him. Leadership qualities, very humble but very confident. His play, he can really do everything that you want him to do.”
Another longtime in-state commitment who signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday was Edwards. The 6-foot, 211-pounder is a three-star recruit and one of the state’s top linebacker prospects.
“He played his junior year at like 235, and we talked to him about how the game has changed a little bit,” Desormeaux said. “It’s not really like that. It’s about getting your weight down and he did that. Those things show you that a kid is taking coaching before he’s ever even here getting coached. His disposition and his coachability whenever we weren’t even coaching him says a lot about him.”
The signing of the 6-foot-7, 323-pound Williams, who began his career at Barbe, gives the Ragin’ Cajuns a massive offensive lineman for the second straight season. Last year, Louisiana signed 6-foot-8, 365-pound Manny Malliho out of Mandeville High.
“Bryant physically is so impressive,” Desormeaux said. “When he comes into the room, there’s no doubt that he’s a ballplayer. You see him coming off the football and you see how athletic he is and you see he’s got some explosion, he’s got good feet, he’s a huge human. He does what he’s supposed to do on tape.”
The final in-state signee was a late addition.
Dubose had been a longtime Louisiana Tech commitment before recently decommitting. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound two-year starter from perennial powerhouse Neville gives the Ragin’ Cajuns even more depth in the secondary.
“We signed defensive backs last year and those guys are going to pan out, they’re doing a really good job,” Desormeaux said. “But Dubose, from the very beginning, we always thought really highly of him. We evaluated him early on in the process. The guy can cover, he can run, he’s got good length, so we were always really interested in him.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns also signed Harker Heights tight end Terrance Carter, Fort Bend Marshall wide receiver Jaydon Johnson, McKinney High safety Damon Youngblood, and Kilgore College defensive lineman Marcus Wiser out of Texas.
With only signing eight players during the early period, Louisiana can still add a few more players either by the NCAA Transfer Portal or with the traditional signing period in February.
“We’ve got a couple that we still have a chance to get (in February),” Desormeaux said.
“Some guys that felt for various reasons, that I think are justified, felt like they needed to wait and wanted to wait. We’re not going to push people. We’re not trying to trick people into coming. I think they’ll wait.”