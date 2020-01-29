Small guy has big impact in McNeese win over Nicholls

By Jim Gazzolo
SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN
LAKE CHARLES — The smallest guy on the floor came up with the biggest shot of the night.
In what may become that jumper that signals the arrival of the McNeese State basketball team, Dru Kuxhausen raised up and nailed a 30-footer with 57.4 seconds left in overtime to break a tie with Nicholls State and lead the Cowboys to the biggest in over a decade.
In front of a record-crowd of 3,623, Kuxhausen would seconds later seal the deal with a pair of free throws in McNeese’s 80-74 winner Wednesday night.
“That felt great,” Kuxhausen said of the shot that broke a 74-74 tie.
“It has been a long time since I got one that meant that much.”
In a night of big shots, none proved bigger, though the junior transfer did make one longer, nailing a 35-footer earlier in the half.
The victory was the seventh straight for the surging Cowboys, who at 12-9 overall and 7-3 in the Southland Conference are back in the title hunt. Nicholls fell to 14-8, 8-3.
“Guys stepped up and made plays down the stretch,” said McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer.
“This is what college basketball is supposed to look like and feel like.”
For Kuxhausen, he didn’t want to make the big and boisterous fans go home quiet.
“We did not want to let this crowd down,” said Kuxhausen. “This meant so much to us. It was a big game for us to keep the streak going.”
Kuxhausen finished with a team-high 22 points, hitting on the last six 3-point attempts after missing his first three.
“Just got to keep shooting and stay out of my own head,” he said of staying focused
Sha’markus Kennedy finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds for the Cowboys while A.J. Lawson also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards while playing all 45 minutes.
A total of four Cowboys played over 41 minutes or more.
Andre Jones led all scorers with 25 points for Nicholls State.
Lawson’s block on Dexter McClanahan with 42.3 seconds left ended the final chances for Nicholls, leading to Kuxhausen’s free throws.
Trey Johnson had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but his 3-point shot from the right corner was long, sending the game into overtime tied at 70.
Johnson’s shot came after Warith Alatishe hit a pair of free throws with 9.5 seconds left to even the score.
A pair of threes by Sam Baker and Kuxhausen gave McNeese a 63-58 lead with just over six minutes remaining. It was The Cowboys’ biggest lead of the night.
However, Kevin Johnson and Andre Jones each answered with threes of their own to give Nicholls back the lead.
That set up the dramatic finish and overtime.
McNeese took a 37-35 lead back to the lockers at halftime as no team could shake the other. In fact the biggest lead of the night was just six points by either team. There were also 23 lead changes.
When asked about his team’s chances to win the Southland Schroyer said, “as good a chances as anyone else”.
McNeese hopes to set another attendance record Saturday when it hosts Lamar at 3:30 p.m.