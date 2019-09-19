ST. MARTINVILLE —Last year, St. Martinville stormed back from a 28-12 deficit to hold off Breaux Bridge, 30-28.
After Breaux Bridge missed the potential game-winning field goal as time expired, SMHS entered the playoffs with a perfect 10-0 record.
This year, the two schools aren’t in the same district after SMHS moved down to Class 3A, but that doesn’t dampen the enthusiasm as Breaux Bridge visits with revenge on its mind Friday.
“It’s a parish rivalry,” SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen said. “Right across the street neighbors. We’re definitely looking forward to a great game. We know they’re going to come in fired up.
“We just hope to match that intensity, and I think we will. They already have barricades out here - expecting a big crowd - and we want to play well in front of a big crowd.”
Last week, SMHS (1-1) dropped a 38-7 decision to 5A Lafayette High.
The Tigers, who are ranked seventh in 3A, shot themselves in the foot in the red zone.
“We had a couple of penalties and a bad snap,” DeRouen said. “We ended up going for it on fourth down and got sacked twice, which is uncharacteristic for us. Offensively, I thought we played well. We just didn’t score much.”
Lafayette High, on the other hand, was surprisingly effective against the SMHS secondary, which is still without strong safety Bailey Mitchell.
“They made some plays,” DeRouen said of the Lions. “On defense, they had a couple of pick-sixes. Once they got ahead, we went one-dimensional and started throwing it and it got away from us.”
“We knew going in that their quarterback (Xan Saunier) was a good runner and passer. But we didn’t play well on defense. We didn’t tackle well, we didn’t read our keys well...we didn’t play a good defensive game at all.”
Saunier completed 11 of 17 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers will face another strong air attack against Breaux Bridge, which was led last week by Southern Miss wide receiver commit Dartravien Girod, who caught three passes for 115 yards in a 20-9 win over Catholic High.
“We’re telling our defensive backs to read their keys, play our style of ball, and not panic,” DeRouen said. “If we be ourselves and do what we’re supposed to do, I think we’ll be fine.”
DeRouen hopes to get Mitchell, who has been sidelined since breaking an ankle last year, back for next week.
“They let him go at practice, but he’s not a full go to play,” the SMHS coach said. “That was shocking, but it’s the breaks of the game.”