From left, Landon Courville, Gabe Trevizo, Kyass Viator and Logan Templet relax Saturday morning after hunting squirrels on opening day of the small game hunting season in Louisiana. They hunted on Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club land near Lake Dauterive Boat Landing.
These squirrels were harvested Saturday morning by hunters in the Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club. Chris Couville of Loreauville, an avid, veteran squirrel hunter who also hunts deer and ducks, said overall it was a slow morning on opening day.
From left, Landon Courville, Gabe Trevizo, Kyass Viator and Logan Templet relax Saturday morning after hunting squirrels on opening day of the small game hunting season in Louisiana. They hunted on Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club land near Lake Dauterive Boat Landing.
Submitted
These squirrels were harvested Saturday morning by hunters in the Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club. Chris Couville of Loreauville, an avid, veteran squirrel hunter who also hunts deer and ducks, said overall it was a slow morning on opening day.
LOREAUVILLE – Several Lake Fausse Pointe Hunting Club members took to the woods with high hopes on opening day of the small game season Saturday.
They were targeting squirrels after a few days of rain. The wet stuff, combined with warm, muggy weather, apparently dampened their squirrel hunting success.
One group of squirrel hunters came back with nine squirrels, according to Chris Courville of Loreauville. The 39-year-old outdoorsman was walking the woods in an area he scouted recently that looked promising.
Hunting with him were his son, Landon Courville, Gabe Trevizo, Kyaas Viator and Logan Templet, all young squirrel hunters enjoying a decades-old tradition on opening day. They were among an estimated 50,000 squirrel hunters who participated on the first day of squirrel hunting for 2021-22.
As Courville predicted beforehand, their squirrel hunt was over before 10 a.m.
“It was slim pickin’s today,” he wrote in a text sent at 9:44 a.m. after the morning squirrel hunt in a wooded area near Lake Dauterive Boat Landing.
After cleaning the squirrels, he started cooking the typical camp meal of smothered squirrel meat and white beans.
Later, when the pots got going, Courville called and said, “It was pretty tough. I talked to another guy (fellow hunting club member) and he said it was real slow for them.
“They (squirrels) didn’t really start moving until around 7:30 when some guys in our group started shooting. I guess I saw about a dozen squirrels. But they were all in one little spot, not like they were scattered out like normal.”
His 14-year-old son, a freshman at Loreauville High School, was pleased he put one squirrel in the bag. Landon Courville was hunting with his buddies, Trevizo, Viator and Templet, all sophomores at LHS.
“He didn’t scratch. That’s one thing he was pumped up about. He didn’t scratch but everybody else did,” said his father, who owns Louisiana Marine and Propeller Services.
Courville planned to return to the woods today, the second day of the small game season. Landon Courville and his buddies planned to go back out Saturday afternoon and try to shoot some more squirrels on opening day.