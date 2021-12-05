LAFAYETTE — Six Teche Area boys soccer teams took part in the Copa Acadiana Tournament hosted by Beau Chene High School this weekend.
Catholic High, ESA, Erath, NISH, St. Martinville, and Westgate faced off against some of the best teams in the state, earning crucial power points early in the season and getting their teams into shape.
CATHOLIC HIGH
Catholic High suffered losses in all three of their games this weekend: 2-0 against Teurlings, 5-0 against Benton, and 5-0 against Lusher Charter. The tournament was the first time the Panthers have taken the field this season. CHS suffered multiple injuries that influenced their results over the weekend, but are looking forward to continuing their season.
CHS head coach Troy Arceneaux says that he enjoys the Copa and the experience it gives his team.
"We’re a local school, so we definitely want to support our local tournaments when we can," he said. "Copa has always been a good tournament in the past that brings out college coaches to look at our players.
"There are a lot of teams that are seeing this as a very competitive tournament, which it is."
EPISCOPAL SCHOOL OF ACADIANA
Episcopal of Acadiana drew with NISH in their first contest(1-1), beat Parkway(3-2), and lost to East Jefferson(1-0). The Falcons were strong favorites to progress to the finals, but the loss to East Jefferson knocked them out.
ESA head coach Adam Glover says that the results weren’t what he was hoping for, but that it was still a successful tournament.
"We knew it was going to be a tough weekend" Glover said. "I was hoping to get at least two wins, but we got two positive results and we go again. (BCHS head coach) Chad Vidrine does a great job, its a huge tournament, so hats off to Beau Chene. There’s a reason why so many schools come to this event every year."
ERATH HIGH SCHOOL
Erath had success as well, beating Westminster 1-0, drawing St. Martinville 2-2, and losing to Morgan City 6-1. Despite the results, Erath head coach Wayne Mouton had nothing but positive remarks about the tournament.
"The tournament has been great, the weather is great, the (referee) crews are great," Mouton said. "The quality of play is awesome, referees are calling good games, and teams are playing with good sportsmanship.
"The teams learn a lot and, win or lose, we come out a winner."
NEW IBERIA SENIOR HIGH
NISH head coach Casey Friend says that he expected better performances from his team, but that he is looking forward to the rest of the season. NISH ended the tournament with a 1-1 draw against ESA, a 4-0 loss to East Jefferson, and a 2-0 loss to Parkway.
"I’m glad we did the tournament," Friend said.
"We started off real well, first game we played real well. Second game, we kind of had a lull and then the third (was a loss). As a coach, I don’t want to end the tournament this way, but maybe it will give us a little bit of fire going into next week. We can’t go any lower, we can’t play any worse."
ST. MARTINVILLE SENIOR HIGH
St. Martinville was happy for the return of multiple starters following the football team’s playoff loss to Union Parish. St. Martinville ended the weekend with a 2-2 draw against Erath, a 4-1 loss to Morgan City, and a dramatic 3-2 victory over Westminster. With a fully fit and available team, the Tigers are looking to play hard in the regular season and ensure their spot in the playoffs early.
"I think all three outcomes (in the tournament) are going to get us some points," said St. Martinville head coach Matt Roberts. "We missed the playoffs by .01 last year, and we were playing our best ball I the end, so I want to try to alleviate that by beating some of these teams."
WESTGATE HIGH SCHOOL
Also struggling with players missing due to football commitments, Westgate suffered three losses at the tournament: 7-1 against DeRidder, 1-0 against Opelousas Catholic, and 7-0 against Rapides.
"We came into this tournament playing a lot less games than everybody else," Westgate head coach Isiah Pickney said. "I can see by the third game that the team is becoming a lot better.
"The (power) points help out a lot for the regular season, and even the chance to watch other teams play is great."
Each team finished the Copa Acadiana tournament with renewed excitement for the season and valuable power points that will be crucial to earning a spot in the playoffs.