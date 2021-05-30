LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns football team will be on television plenty during the 2021 season.
A total of six University of Louisiana football games, including its highly-anticipated season opener at the University of Texas, have been selected for national broadcasts during the 2021 season.
The opener between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be broadcast nationwide on FOX with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m.
The following week, the team’s home opener against Nicholls (Sept. 11, 7 p.m.) will be shown on ESPN3.
The Ragin’ Cajuns will have three home mid-week games broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2. That includes playing Ohio (Sept. 16, 7 p.m., ESPN), Appalachian State (Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2) and Georgia State (Thursday, Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN).
The Ragin’ Cajuns will also have its midweek road game at Arkansas State (Thursday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU).
Cajuns Earn Athlon Honors
The Ragin’ Cajuns earned a SBC-high 20 selections on the Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt Preseason Teams which were released earlier this week.
Chris Smith (Running Back/All-Purpose/Kick Return), Max Mitchell (Offensive Line), Zi’Yon Hill (Defensive Line), Rhys Byrns (Punter) and Eric Garror (Punt Return) all earned first-team honors.
Levi Lewis (Quarterback), O’Cyrus Torrence (Offensive Line), Lorenzo McCaskill (Linebacker) and Bralen Trahan (Safety) received second-team honors.
Shane Vallot (Center), Ken Marks (Offensive Line), Tayland Humphrey (Defensive Line), Percy Butler (Safety) and Eric Garror (Cornerback) picked up third-team honors.
Kyren Lacy (Wide Receiver), Carlos Rubio (Offensive Line), Ferrod Gardner (Linebacker), Chauncey Manac (Linebacker) and Mekhi Garner (Cornerback) earned fourth-team honors from Athlon.