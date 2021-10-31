Sinitiere’s thoughts were of his mom on the way to an AOY in La. Bass Cats

As Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia fished his way to an unprecedented fifth Angler of the Year title in the Louisiana Bass Cats in 2021, he often thought of his mother before, during and/or after a bass tournament.
Dorothy Gulotta Sinitiere Andre chronicled many of his bass fishing accomplishments over the years in a scrapbook that she updated religiously as long as she was able. He has the scrapbook now and cherishes it.
His mother died May 14, 2021, at age 94. His brother, Kenneth Paul Sinitiere, died five days earlier at age 70.
It was a trying early part of the year for the avid bass angler who also served as president of the Louisiana Bass Cats and director of the popular Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series again in 2021.
“I always had my mom on my mind. She passed in May. I thought about her every tournament,” Sinitiere said the week after he clinched the AOY title with a first-place finish Oct. 16-17 with Kirt Romero at Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas.
Sinitiere, 60, won three bass club tournaments and was the highest finisher (third) among bass club members during the annual Louisiana Bass Cats Open on Feb. 28 out of Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Landing in Franklin.
His mid-October bass club win at Lake Sam Rayburn was his second of the year at the reservoir in Texas. He also won there in a bass club derby March 20-21 while fishing with Romero.
He rallied and squeezed past 2018 and 2019 AOY champ Ben Suit in the bass club’s regular-season finale at Lake Sam Rayburn to finish with 857 points. Suit finished with 854.
“Ben is Ben. Ben and his dad are always very strong, no matter where they fish,” Sinitiere said, noting he was unaware of the possibilities halfway through the last bass club tournament until he picked up on a conversation.
“Going in, I was five or six points behind. I figured I didn’t have a chance. I wasn’t really thinking about it,” he said. “Ben and Max (Stevens) were going over the scenarios of Angler of the Year and it looked like I still had a shot if I win I’d win the whole thing. The cards fell right.”
Ben Suit’s father, Kevin Suit, was third in the year-end standings with 815 points; followed by Hagen Riche, 749; Jordy Russo; 705, and 2020 AOY champ Zach Suit, 698.
“It was a really good year” of bass tournament fishing, Sinitiere said, noting he also won the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic with New Iberian Mike O’Brien on Sept. 12 out of Myette Point Boat Landing.
Five AOYs, he said, “Must be a record in the Bass Cats club. It feels real good, especially with the caliber of fishermen we have.”
The business development manager for Coco-Cola United also has an AOY title in the Coteau Bass Hustlers and an AOY title in the defunct Atchafalaya Basin Boys.