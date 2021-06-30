LOREAUVILLE — While Loreauville senior Ethan Simon plays both halfback on offense and cornerback on defense, he knows which of the two positions he prefers.
“Definitely halfback,” he said. “More touches with the ball, more touchdowns.”
He’s scored a few of those in his career and has been a big part of the offense for the Tigers over the past three seasons.
Now that his senior year is here and the Tigers go through summer workouts, he just looks forward to one thing as the team prepares for the 2021 season.
“I’m looking forward to these 7-on-7s that we do each week and I want to get better in the passing game,” Simon said. “We’re pretty good at that plus we get to play some defense and we get better with all the looks that we get to see the other teams do.
“We can always us the extra experience on defense.”
Speaking of passing, Simon would like to have a few more passes like he did oin the playoff game against Kinder, when he scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Calep Jacob.
“I just blew past the defender and caught a long pass from Calep,” he said. “Just pure speed to outrun the defense.”
Simon said the the spring sessions were really good as the Tigers got to see new people in positions that were occupied by players that have since moved on.
“We lost a lot of good players and we spent a good part of the spring looking to replace them,” he said. “But I feel that we found those players and we are in pretty good shape right now.”
As the team gets ready for the fall, Simon is looking forward to one particular game during the 2021 season.
“I’m really looking forward to playing Catholic High,” Simon said. “They are our biggest rival.”
As his senior year nears, he also knows what’s on the line. “It’s my last year, we have to go all out,” Simon said. “There is no other way than to go hard each week and lay it on the line.”