Sigure, Lively lead Lady Jackets past Franklin Senior High, 53-26

Laila Sigure scored a season-high 21 points and La’Nasia Lively added 18 in New Iberia Senior High’s 53-36 victory over Franklin Senior High in a girls basketball game Monday at NISH.
After Arianna Brown’s field goal gave NISH a 7-5 lead midway through the first quarter, the Lady Yellow Jackets never relinquished the lead. NISH (3-4) led 22-14 at the half and 34-22 after three quarters.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lady Jackets, who had dropped two close contests to Opelousas (57-51) and Assumption (40-35).
“We dropped two of our last games due to fatigue, so I gave them a couple days off to rest,” NISH coach Chris Johnson said. “We were ready, focused and dialed in. I think you saw a team come out tonight the same way we played at the beginning of our tournament.”
NISH won its first two games at its tournament last week vs. Lake Charles College Prep (59-10) and Highland Baptist (30-28).
Sigure scored 14 points in the second half as the Lady Jackets steadily pulled away from the Lady Hornets, who were led by Rontrinia Hawkins (14 points) and Amari Butler (11 points).
“Laila is pretty dynamic,” Johnson said of the 5-foot-9 junior. “She can shoot it. She can post up. She can drive to the goal, and she can score at all three levels.”
Lively, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard, came into Monday’s contest averaging a team-high 12 points per game.
“She can handle the ball, shoot it well and get to the rack easily,” Johnson said of Lively, who was 9 of 13 from the free throw line.
Zoriahn Davis added nine points for NISH, which doesn’t have any seniors.
“Davis is our leader in assists,” Johnson said. “She does a lot of distributing the ball and does a good job on the defensive end. She is a lil’ Yellow Jacket who will get after you.”
The Lady Jackets applied defensive pressure with both full and half-court traps to force several turnovers with guard Jasmine Picard providing full-court hustle.
“We had pretty good defensive intensity,” Johnson said. “We double teamed No. 10 (Butler) because she is their glue. We tried to take the ball out of her hands as much as possible and make somebody else beat us. That was the game-plan going into this one.”
It was the season opener for the Lady Hornets, who return four starters from last year’s team that reached the Class 2A playoffs as a No. 6 seed.
“We did some good things, but we did a lot of bad things,” Franklin coach Jacinta Verret said. “Moving forward, I expect to see a lot more than I did today.
Butler and Hawkins were both first-team 7-2A all-district selections last season.
“We graduated our best rebounder,” Verret said. “She’s hard to replace, but we did bring back a kid (Ireon Toussaint) who sat out last year due to COVID.”