Sibling rivalry pushes two Loreauville’s Simon brothers to be their best

LOREAUVILLE — For Loreauville High School football players Ethan and Evan Simon, the opportunity to finally play together on the same team has been a long time coming. Though they are only separated by one grade level, the brothers say that this year is their first time being able to take to the football field together.
“It’s been my dream to play with my brother,” Evan said. “He was always older. When I got to start playing flag (football), he was moving to tackle. We’ve never gotten to be together on the same field.”
They may enjoy playing together, but they don’t let it get in the way of their competitive spirit. The brothers constantly reiterated that they are tied in their own personal competition, with each brother currently having 13 touchdowns apiece.
This comes during one of the most successful seasons that the Tigers have had in years. They were not only crowned district champions, the first for the school in over a decade, but they also ended the regular season with a 10-0 record.
The two brothers played a pivotal role in the Tiger’s last regular season game, with Ethan registering two first-quarter touchdowns and Evan managing one.
When questioned about who they think would finally pull ahead in their touchdown challenge, Evan said confidently, “Round one, I’m taking it.”
Undeterred by his younger brother’s confidence, Ethan said he may have a trick or two up his sleeves. “I’m known for being the winning brother, you know.”
The two brothers play similar roles for the Tigers. Ethan currently plays running back, slot receiver, and also helps out on defense as a free safety. Evan currently plays running back and strong safety. Both are among the top players coach Terry Martin relies on to power his dynamic offense.
Ethan, a senior, says his plan is to continue playing football after he graduates, though the details of which school he plans to attend is a closely guarded secret. He did let slip that he may be interested in walking on at Nicholls State University, but as of now he has not committed to any school.
Evan says that he hasn’t begun looking at any programs, but that he still has one year left at Loreauville. He is certain that he will be going to college when he graduates, and it is clear to all who have watched the Tigers this year that any program would be lucky to have him.
The brothers ended the interview with a bit of good-natured ribbing over who the real “big” brother is, since Evan is currently almost six feet tall. Despite their fiercely competitive nature, they both love the opportunity to share the field with one another in Ethan’s final season.
The Simons and the rest of the Loreauville High team will look to impress in their next game, when they play host to No. 31 seed West St. Mary High School in the first round of the LHSAA Football Playoffs. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. today.