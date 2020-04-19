BATON ROUGE — Kids at home during the “stay-at-home” period in Louisiana?
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has something for them to sink their creative talents into ... the Louisiana Natural and Scenic Rivers System Photo Contest. As part of its celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Scenic Rivers System.the LDWF has created a photo contest open to all photographers, including professionals, with a division exclusively for boys and girls.
All photographs must be taken within the boundaries of the state and portray the wildlife, fisheries, natural habitats or recreational opportunites Louisiana’s natural and scenic rivers provide. Entry deadline is June 1.
Professional and amateur photographers are eligible. The youth category is for boys and girls 15 and younger on or after June 1.
For more infomation and to enter, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver. To see a list and a map of Louisiana’s Scenic Rivers, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/scenic-rivers-descriptions-and-map.
The Louisiana Legislature created the Louisiana Natural and Scenic Rivers System 50 years ago. LDWF adiministers the Scenic Rivers system, in which there are approximately 80 streams or stream sgments covering an estimated 3,000 miles of the state’s streams, rivers and bayous.
Most celebrations are planned this year.