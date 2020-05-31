Sam Houston State’s Megan McDonald was named the 2020 Southland Conference Softball Student-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday in releasing of the academic all-conference teams.
A pair of Northwestern State players were named to the first team, with single players for McNeese, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls also named to the first team
McDonald captures the honor after an impressive abbreviated 2020 season where she played and started in all 26 of the Bearkats’ contests. The Georgetown, Texas, native was named a preseason all-conference selection prior to the start of her senior campaign. Before the season was cut short, McDonald notched 15 RBIs, 35 hits, 40 total bases and a team-leading .398 batting average. After a one-week stretch where she recorded five multi-hit games, she was named the Southland Hitter of the Week on March 3. She also was a key component on the defensive side for the Kats, registering 49 putouts from the center field position. Although she was a senior athletically, McDonald closed out her first year of graduate school during the 2019-20 academic year, achieving a 4.0 GPA in her public administration program.
Eleven schools were represented among the 2020 Southland Academic All-Conference teams with Central Arkansas leading the way with four selections. Lamar, McNeese and Sam Houston State each had a trio of honorees. Houston Baptist, Nicholls, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin nabbed two spots apiece, while Abilene Christian, UIW and Southeastern Louisiana rounded out the rosters with one representative each.
Northwestern State landed a pair on the first team for the first time since 2015. Senior outfielders Elise Vincent and Kaitlyn St. Clair were selected to the 12-player first team by the league’s coaches, sports information directors and academic advisors.
Vincent and St. Clair are each making their second career appearances on the conference’s All-Academic team after Vincent was picked in 2019 and St. Clair in 2018.
Vincent was productive in NSU’s leadoff spot, scoring 20 runs and driving in another 10 with a .323 batting average in 22 games of a COVID-19 shortened season. Her 17 walks ranked second in the Southland, pushing her on-base percentage to .458.
The speedster from Maurice stole 12 bases in 13 attempts to lead the team.
The biology major graduated with a 3.93 GPA (chemistry minor) and plans to pursue medical school.
St. Clair was arguably NSU’s most steady influence in the lineup and in the classroom.
The Cypress, Texas, native posted a 4.0 GPA and obtained a degree in psychology.
The senior compiled a .344 batting average with 17 runs scored, nine RBIs and a home run. Both her batting average and runs scored ranked second on the team.
St. Clair tied for the team lead with seven multi-hit games, including at Houston and at Memphis.
The seniors led NSU to a 15-7 mark and a sweep of defending league champion Sam Houston State to start conference play.
Southeastern Louisiana junior Madisen Blackford was a repeat selection on the team.
Blackford was named to the first team for the second consecutive year. The accounting major from Des Moines, Iowa, carried a 3.67 cumulative grade point average into the spring semester.
Blackford posted a .379 batting average, 25 hits, three triples and 19 RBIs in the 23 games played during the 2020 campaign. She finished the year ranked among the league leaders in hits, triples, runs batted in and sacrifice flies. The 2019 first team All-Southland selection was named the Southland Hitter of the Week on Feb. 11 after helping SLU to a 5-0 finish at the Lion Classic.
McNeese’s Alayis Seneca was named to the first team while her teammates Lauren Brown and Cori McCrary were named to the second team.
Seven student-athletes on the team posted perfect a 4.0 GPA and the Cowgirls had two of them (Seneca, Brown).
Seneca, a sophomore from the Woodlands, Texas, who is a Health and Human Performance major with a concentration in Exercise Science, got off to a hot start to her sophomore season with a team high .388 batting average before the season was canceled. She was third on the team with 19 hits and fifth on the team with nine RBI.
Brown graduated in December with a Political Science degree and is currently working on a Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree where she has completed two sessions in A courses of graduate school. She was second on the team in stolen bases, tied for second in walks, and sixth on the team in batting average.
McCrary, a senior from McCarley, Miss., posted a 3.38 in General Studies, was also off to a hot start before the season ended. She was leading McNeese in steals, was tied for second on the team in home runs, second on the team with a .623 slugging percent and 20 hits, third on the team with a .377 batting average and 14 runs scored. McCrary is the only senior planning on returning for the 2021 season.
Nicholls State University sophomore Kennedy Hebert was a first-team selection and redshirt freshman Allie Amerson was named second team.
Under head coach Angel Santiago, the Colonels have had at least two Southland all-academic selections for six consecutive seasons.
A native of Morgan City, Hebert has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as an accounting major. She put together a breakout sophomore year, hitting .359 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. In 26 games, Hebert totaled nine multi-hit games, including one with three hits. One of her best games came in the victory over Purdue where she had a double and a homer. In the abbreviated season, she tied for third in the Southland in home runs and was tied for fifth in hits.
Amerson posted a 3.92 GPA as a biology pre-med/pre-dentistry student. In her first season on the field, the Springfield native started 17 of 18 games played at shortstop. She hit .211 with eight hits, one home run, two doubles, and had five RBIs.
Lamar senior Jade Lewis was the lone automatic qualifier to the Southland squad after being named a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District honoree. Sam Houston State’s Tiffany Thompson earned second-team honors, marking her third-career appearance on the all-academic roster. There was a total of seven repeat selections among the first and second teams, five of which garnered first-team distinctions.
The All-Academic teams are voted on by head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff members from each Southland Conference institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify for All-Academic selection, excluding pitchers. Nominees who were also named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District team are automatically named Southland All-Academic honorees.
The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year. The Southland Student-Athlete of the Year award is presented to one student-athlete who achieves excellence in both academics and athletics. All nominees must have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.