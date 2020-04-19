Shaq’s daughter reports she's commited to LSU women’s team

BATON ROUGE — Amirah O’Neal, the daughter of former LSU and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal has committed to play for the LSU women’s basketball team, she said on Instagram Friday.
O’Neal, a 6-foot-2 center, is expected to be a walk-on with coach Nikki Fargas’ team. Her older brother Shareef O’Neal sent in paperwork to LSU to transfer from UCLA for his junior season earlier in the week.
“One of the most difficult decisions for a person my age to make, is the jump from high school to college,” Amirah O’Neal wrote on Instagram. “Although I don’t fully know what’s ahead of me, I am ready for the challenge. I never imagined myself saying this, but I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student athlete at LSU along side my brother @shareefoneal. I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a Tiger.”
Amirah O’Neal averaged 17.2 points a game for Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California, and was an honorable mention to the MaxPreps California All-State Girls’ Basketball Team and the Cal-High Sports Division IV All-State Team.