Voting for the second weekly Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs Law Firm/Daily Iberian Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week is up and running, check The Daily Iberian’s Website, Iberianet.com, for information on voting for you favorite performance of the first week of the prep football regular season.
Offensive nominees are Westgate receiver Kayshon Boutte, who caught five passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns last week; WHS running back Kevin Sophus, who rushed for 159 yards and wo touchdowns last week; Jeanerette’s Darrion Robertson, who ran for 120 yards last week; Delcambre’s Parker Nunez, who rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns last week; Erath;s Jax Thibodeaux, whose rushed for 198 yards and a touchdwon last week and Centerville’s Morty Frederick ,whoi rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns last week.
Defensively, the nominees are Westgate’s Jaquallen Allen, who had a interception return for a touchdown last week; Jeanerette’s Tyrell Brooks, who had eight tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble and Centerville’s Amarion Chatman, who had four tackles, 1 sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Voting will stay open until Friday afternoon and the results will be run in Sunday’s Daily Iberian.