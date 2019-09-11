Voting for the first weekly Haik, Minvielle & Grubbs Law Firm/Daily Iberian Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week is up and running, check The Dailly Iberian’s Website, Iberianet.com, for information on voting for you favorite performance of the first week of the prep football regular season.
Offensive nominees are St. Martinville Senior High running back Brian Wiltz; Highland Baptist quarterback Myles Liggans and Centerville running back Draven Guilbeau.
Defensively, the nominees are Loreauville’s Brian Patout; Centerville’s Amarion Chatman; Highland Baptist’s Tanner Vicknair and Erath’s Curtis Cormier.
Find out just exactly what they did offensively and defensively last week and vote for your choice on the website.