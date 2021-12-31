Several area girls’ teams hit midway point of season on plus side

The girls prep soccer season is halfway through, and many local teams are entering 2022 with winning records.
Catholic High School
The Lady Panthers are currently ranked first in Division IV according to geauxpreps.com with a 12-1-1 record. Catholic High picked up five wins early in the season, but struggled during the Thanksgiving break, losing 5-2 to Lafayette High and drawing Teurlings 2-2.
The adversity only benefited the team, who has been unbeaten since then and is currently on an 8-game winning streak. A 3-1 victory over cross-town rival NISH was followed up by stellar performances in the Ascension Christian tournament, where the Lady Panthers scored 21 points and didn’t concede a single goal.
“Overall, it’s been a very positive start to the season,” coach Stefan Norris said. “We knew we’d have a pretty strong team coming in, only losing one senior last year and returning ten seniors this year.
“We felt pretty good about our odds. I don’t know that we knew we’d be this crisp and this sharp right off the bat, but the girls have really gelled. As I mentioned before, we had one bad week where we didn’t play up to our standards and we weren’t mentally where we needed to be, but other than that it’s been good performance after good performance.”
Episcopal School of Acadiana
ESA struggled early in the season, losing 7-0 against Southside and 8-0 to Dutchtown, but the wins are slowly starting to pile up for the Lady Falcons. An 8-0 victory against Erath was followed by two wins in the Copa Acadiana, leaving the Lady Falcons with a 4-5-1 record.
ESA will face off against North Vermilion before starting their district play, and can expect good results through January to see them into the postseason.
Erath High School
The Erath girls team is currently winless this season, with a 0-7 record.
The Lady Bobcats have only managed to score 3 goals in 7 games, conceding 33. Those stats are worrying, but with 10 games left to play there is still time to turn the season around.
Highland Baptist Christian School
The Lady Bears are currently in the middle of a rebuild for the program, but the signs are positive that the small squad will have what it takes to be successful. HBCS has a 5-4 record going into the new year, and ended this year with a strong 7-1 victory over Carencro.
The team is led by a strong senior class that includes Madison Champagne, who currently has 99 goals for the Lady Bears. Coach Fafadji Acouetey, currently in his second year with Highland Baptist, has been rotating his squad often to manage injuries and give much needed game time to his younger players.
“The beginning of our season was a struggle, because of our numbers of players participating in the program,” Acouetey said. “This is norma, because the program is so young , but we are building it to be better. Even though we are struggling, we’ve managed to put some wins on our side.”
“I have had to bring some seventh and eighth graders to complete our roster this year and they are stepping up to the challenge. We are preparing to go through our district games. We are confident that we will do our best to get some wins on our side, so why not get the district championship? I have faith inour Lady Bears to compete at their best.”
New Iberia Senior High School
NISH has a 9-1-1 record so far this season following the addition of a strong freshmen class to strengthen their midfield.
Head coach Wayland Bourque, formerly of Comeaux High School, is doing well with the Lady Yellow Jacket team. 8-0 wins against Carencro and Westgate may not be impressive, but a 3-3 draw against a very strong Ascension Episcopal team certainly is.
“We’ve been playing good so far but still have some work we need to do across the board to get it all dialed in,” he said. “I like the direction we are headed in. We have a great group of players that continue to amaze me every time they get on the field.
“We’re looking forward to possibly getting a few district wins if the girls play as well as they have been the last couple of games before the holidays. I’m really looking to see what we need to do to prepare for the next year since we are a young team.”
St. Martinville Senior High School
The Lady Tigers will enter 2022 with only one victory so far this season, a 2-1 win against Morgan City in the Copa Acadiana tournament. St. Martinville has only scored 5 goals so far this season, but has shown resilience on the field by only being mercy-ruled once.
The Lady Tigers will start off the new year by going straight into district play, with 7 games against tough opposition ahead of them. It’s not too late to turn the program around and salvage the season, but they need to start now.
Westgate High School
The Lady Tigers are currently winless this season, with a 0-7 record. Scoring just once this season and conceding a total of 55 goals is a bad sign, even for a program that has a new coach. Westgate has the athletes to compete with Catholic High and NISH, but for some reason they aren’t showing up in full force for soccer season.
Westgate is in a district with Teurlings and STM, so it seems unlikely that the second half of the season will go any better for them than the first half did. Hopefully the coaching staff can start summer workouts early and get some new players added to the roster to help the team.