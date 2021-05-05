Headed by defending Class A discus champion Marin Barras, several Teche Area athletes are favored when the LHSAA Class A and 2A State Outdoor Meet convenes this week at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
In a change from previous years, the Class A will run with Classes B and C Thursday and Class 2A will run with Class 3A Friday with Classes 4A and 5A running Saturday.
Barras, a Highland Baptist senior and UL track-signee, is the favorite in all three throws after winning all three at regionals.
Barras is the top seed in the discus, where she threw 128 feet, 8 inches at the regional meet last week. Her closest comopetitor, Ouachita Christian’s Allison Bentley, threw 111-0 at her regional and the third seed, Hamilton Christian’s Jillian Garriet, threw 100-5 at the regional.
In the shot put, Barras is top seed with a toss of 42-7 3/4 at the regional. The second seed, St. Frederick’s Allison Desmuje, threw 37-2 1/2 at regionals, and the third seed, Shontella Shine of Haynesville, threw 35-6 at the regional level.
In the javelin, Barras is the top seed with a toss of 126-7 1/2. The second seed is Emma Bascilla of Westminster Christian, who threw 118-2 1/2 and the third seed is Ringgold’s Marvales Brown, who threw 116-9.
Also for HBCS, Bri Sensley is the second seed in the long jump behind Genesis Jackson of East Iberville and is the sixth seed in the triple jump.
On the boys side, Highland’s Myles Liggans is the second seed in the long jump; Hanson’s Reid Lovell is the eighth seed in the javelin; and Centerville’s Milton Shexnayder is the fourth seed in the shot put.
On the track, Highland’s Jaworski Joseph is the top seed in the 400 meter run (50.77), the fourth seed in the 110 hurdles and the fifth seed in the 300-meter hurdles; Tyler Blissett is the fourth seed in the 1,600 meters and fourth seed in the 3,200 meters; Neil Mason is the seventh seed in the 800 meter run; and Madison Champagne is the seventh seed in the girls’ 400 meter run. Highland is also the fourth seed in both the boys’ and girls’ 4x400 meter relay.
In Class 2A field events, Delcambre’s Kuje Pacetti is the top seed in the boys’ pole vault (13-0) followed closely by Catholic High teammates Beau Beaullieu and Jonah Helms, who are the second and third seeds, respectively.
Jeanerette’s Kelby Guillory is the fourth seed in the boys’ high jump and Delcambre’s Riley Hebert is the ninth seed in the girls’ discus.
On the track in Class 2A, West St. Mary’s Craig Alexander is the third seed in the boys 110-meter hurdles while Aniya Gibson in the fifth seed in the girl’ 100-meter dash and seventh seed in the girls’ 200 meters; Jeanerette is the fifth seed in the girls’ 4x100 meter relay; Delcambre’s Kamryn Darby is the fourth seed in the girls’ 800-meter run; West St, Mary’s Trevionne Archangel is the third seed in the boys’ 300 meter hurdles and Loreauville is the third seed in the boys’ 4x400 meter relay.