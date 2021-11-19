Seven state prospects on list of 12 Cajuns baseball signees

LAFAYETTE — Matt Deggs stayed close to home with his 2022 signing class.
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball coach announced the 12-member class Wednesday, and it features seven prospects from Louisiana.
"The biggest thing we wanted to do is create that tie back again to the region," Deggs said. "That was a really big emphasis of us doing really well in this area, the region and the state."
The seven in-state prospects are St. Louis Catholic pitcher Ryan Baron, St. Amant-LSU Eunice pitcher Luke McGibboney, Iowa High-LSU Eunice pitcher Brendan Moody, Sam Houston High pitcher/outfielder Luke Yuhasz, Parkview Baptist outfielder Caleb Stelly, St. Amant infielder Lee Amedee and Opelousas Catholic-Hinds Community College pitcher Gage Bihm.
The Ragin' Cajuns also signed pitcher Steven Cash (Centreville, Ala./Bibb County High), Sam Hill (Laurel, Miss./Pearl River CC), outfielder Jake McCarter (West Chester, Pa./Bishop Shanahan High), infielder Carson McCoy (St. Albans, W.Va./St. Albans High) and catcher Landon Williams (Abilene, Texas/Abilene Wylie HS).
VOLLEYBALL HONORS
Louisiana's outsider hitter tandem of junior Kelsey Bennett and freshman Coco Gillett have been selected to the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Team.
Bennett was selected to the All-SBC First Team, marking the second consecutive year she received accolades, while Gillett was placed on the All-SBC Second Team.
The Ragin' Cajuns duo, which combined to average six-plus kills per set in the regular season, became the first All-SBC honorees of the Kristi Gray era.
MORE FOOTBALL INVITES
The invites keep coming for Ragin' Cajun football players.
A day after senior offensive lineman Max Mitcehll accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, three of his teammates have accepted invites to other college all-star games.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey will be headed to the East West Shrine Bowl, while redshirt senior linebackers Ferrod Gardner and Chauncey Manac will be taking part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.