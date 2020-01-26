ABBEVILLE — Bri Sensley and Marin Barras each had double-doubles and Jasy Roy just missed out on one as Highland Baptist took the lead in District 8-A with a 68-42 win over Vermilion Catholic Friday.
Sensley had 21 points and 10 assists, Barras added 20 points and 16 rebounds and Roy had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Bears become the first Teche Area team to break the 20 win mark and are now 20-3 overall and 4-0 in district heading into Tuesday nights game at Hanson. VC fell to 10-16, 3-1.
Highland also ended Vermilion Catholic’s five game winning sreak.
Dusti Abshire finished with 12 points, six assists and three rebounds and Braylie Derouen added three points, two assists and a rebound.
Individual statistics for VCHS were not available. The Lady Eagles plays host to Centerville Tuesday.
Catholic High 60, Jeanerette 25
JEANERETTE — Lauren Bonin led the way with 20 points, including four 3-pointers as Catholic High rolled past Jeanerette 60-25 Friday in District 7-2A.
Madison Bienvenu added 18 points and six other CHS players had at least two points as the Lady Panthers jumped out to and 18-2 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Individual statistics for Jeanerette fell to 4-10, 3-3.
Catholic High will play host to Franklin Tuesday with a share of the district lead on the line.
Ascension Epis. 38, Loreauville 12
LOREAUVILLE — Camille Blanchard had 11 points as Ascension Episcopal beat Loreauville 38-12 in District 7-2A Friday.
Anna Charbonnet added nine for the Lady Gators, who held Loreauville scorless in the first half.
Loreauville plays host to Jeanerette Tuesday.
In other girls basketball games Friday, West St. Mary beat Delcambre 53-39 in District 7-2A; westgate loss to Walker 71-36 in a non-district game and Central Catholic beat Hanson 52-25 in District 8-A.
There was no report on NISH and Acadiana; Erath and David Thobodaux; St. Martinville and Kaplan or Centerville and Covenant Christian.
Boys
NISH 41,
Laf. Christian 29
LAFAYETTE — Jaterrius Fusilier had 12 points as NISH ended a two-game losing skid with a 41-29 won over Lafayette Christian Friday.
Alen Walker had eight points, Aaron Mandeville added nine points and Stiles Jolivet finished with six for the Jackets, who held LCA to under 10 points in each quarter.
BJ Francis led LCA with eight points.
NISH played at Grand Lake Saturday and opens District 3-5A play at home against Southside Friday.
St. Martinville 80, Kaplan 60
KAPLAN — Jalen Mitchell led four players in double-figures as St. Martinville Senior High beat Kaplan 80-60 in District 6-3A.
Mitchell had 17 points, Andrew Savoy added 13, Tanner Harrison finished with 12 and Datayvious Gabriel added 10 points.
Dan Poole led Kaplan with a game-high 20 points.
SMSH plays host to Erath Tuesday.
Ascension Epis. 45, Loreauville 34
LOREAUVILLE — Maxie Baudoin had 16 points as Ascension Episcopal beat Loreauville 45-34 in Distirct 7-2A Friday.
Nick Deal led Loreauville with 11 points and Colin Jacob added eight points.
LHS plays host to Jeanerette Tuesday.
In other games Friday, Hathaway beat ESA 61-43 in District 7-B; West St. Mary beat Delcambre 63-52 in District 7-2A; Franklin beat Houma Christian 66-45 in District 7-2A; Centerville beat Covenant Christian 43-27 in District 8-A; Hanson lost to Central Catholic 83-25 in District 8-A and Vermilion Catholic beat Highland Baptist 58-47 in District 8-A. Individual scores from those games were not reported to The Daily Iberian.
There was no report on Erath and David Thibodaux.