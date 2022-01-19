The New Iberia Senior High boys soccer program is led by two senior captains this season, Ethan Bailey and Kevin Martinez. After an exciting victory over Acadiana, both players met with Daily Iberian Sports Director Matthew Louviere to talk about their experiences with soccer, their season so far, and what they each hope to achieve with the Yellow Jackets this year.
NISH celebrated senior night on Tuesday, honoring seniors Cylan Peltier, Hayden Norris, Kevin Martinez, Ethan Bailey, William Trosclair and Jordan Garcia.
Q: When did you start playing soccer?
Kevin Martinez: I started playing soccer when I was 3 years old, but my first sport was baseball, so I didn’t really start loving soccer until I moved to the US.
Ethan Bailey: I started around 4 or 5 and have played all the way to high school.
Q: What do you like most about soccer? What made you choose it over other sports?
KM: My dad always told me to play like Messi or Ronaldo, but my favorite player was Neymar so I watched his games and fell in love with the sport.
EB: I was really into football, but my cousin Matt got me into soccer and I fell in love with it from there
Q: How does it feel to be named NISH captains?
KM: It feels great, we’ve been playing with each other since middle school. We’ve had our ups and downs but we do whatever it takes to push the team.
Q: How were captains chosen?
EB: It was a team vote, then coach Casey (Friend) just figured it out from there.
Q: How is NISH’s season going so far?
KM: It’s going great, we just focus on taking care of business and not getting a big head. We’re playing great teams, so at practice we go hard. For me and Ethan, it’s our last year so we’ve pushed our teammates to be their best.
EB: We started off a little shaky, we had a few things we needed to get figured out but it’s all starting to fall into place now so we just need to keep our heads up and keep looking to get wins.
Q: NISH struggled early on to score goals despite playing well, what changed recently?
KM: I think it’s coach Casey, pushing us every day, making us run. It’s what we needed. We got quarantined last year, our season started off bad, but we can’t do anything about it so we just learn from our mistakes. We push each other every day at practice, me and Ethan take care of the team and make sure that their grades are good.
Q: What positions have you played this season?
EB: I started off as a regular center mid, then I played as striker and on the wing. Now I play as a CDM, center defensive mid.
KM: I basically play all over the place, whatever coach Casey tells me. I don’t have a problem with it. I play Sunday league with the grown men, so I feel like that boosts my knowledge of the game.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish for your senior season?
KM: I’d like to make first team all-district, make it to the all-star team, and do well in the playoffs.
EB: For me, the awards come second. I just want us to go as far as we can in the playoffs. In the last few years, we haven’t really made it to the playoffs, but this year I think we have a great shot at going far.
Q: Do you have any plans to play after high school?
EB: probably off and on, but I’m not really looking right now.
KM: I’m looking forward to trying to make it to Mexico City to play for Monterrey’s academy.