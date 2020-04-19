Second SFA tourney scratched

Patoutville charter boat captain and accomplished redfish fisherman made another call this past week that he hoped he wouldn’t have to make.
Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry scratched the second scheduled Southcentral Fishing Association regular-season tournament of the year, one that was scheduled to be held this coming Saturday, April 25, out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing, Cypremort Point. It joins the scheduled opener, which was March 28, as a postponed/canceled victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not going to have the April one. We’ll try to crank it up in May, definitely try to do one in May, at least get it started,” Landry said Thursday night. “I’d rather see everybody safe than risk it.”
The third scheduled regular-season tournament is on May 23, followed by the fourth on June 20 with the SFA Classic set for July 18.
Landry, who still is on the job as a production operator for Texas Petroleum, said he is unsure if the local fishing organization will try to squeeze in four tournaments.
“We haven’t figured it out yet. We may try, maybe, two a month. We’ll kind of play it by ear and see what happens with this crap,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll open everything up and get the economy back a little bit, get everybody back to work.”
He also said the regulars he hangs around with, the veterans in the SFA, want to go and are ready to go, like him.
Erron Derouen of Rynella, the defending SFA Angler of the Year, is one of them.
“We’ll try for four. At least three will be good,” Derouen said Friday afternoon, noting he has stayed in contact with Landry.
COVID-19 is at the forefront of a few other conditions that are making saltwater fishermen miserable, Landry said.
“It’s already bad enough fighting the river water and the high winds keeping it stirred up,” he said.
The Atchafalaya River, which dumps fresh, muddy water into the eastern side of Vermilion Bay, was at 20.5 feet — a little above flood stage — at 3 p.m. Friday at Butte La Rose and forecast to stay in that range through Wednesday.
The charter boat captain has been, understandably, “pretty slow” during “stay-at-home” order. However, Landry said, he did have one call recently for a trip this week.
Mostly, he has taken his daughter, Faith, crabbing the past few weeks and mopped up on the crustaceans recently at the big dam inside Marsh Island.
Derouen, who owns Snack-N-Go, a boiled crawfish eatery in New Iberia and E.J.’s Easy Shop in Rynella, hasn’t put his boat in the water yet this year. Other redfish fishermen have told it’s been hit and miss becuause of the height of the river.
“I guess we’ll have to deal with that every year,” he said.
Until the first tournament of 2020, SFA members are biding their time. Membership fees are $25 annually but $10 boys and girls 15 and under. The tournament entry fee is $100 with a maximum of five fishermen/fisherwomen per boat.
“We’ll make it through it,” Landry said, optimistically. “Everybody be safe and take care of yourself.”