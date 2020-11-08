Second half surge lifts Cajuns to 27-20 win over Arkansas State

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns needed a wakeup call.
The University of Louisiana football team found itself trailing 6-0 at halftime for homecoming. The team’s defense had done its part by keeping visiting Arkansas State out of the end zone — holding the Red Wolves to three field goal attempts. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense, meanwhile, struggled mightily, producing only 54 yards, including a mere 13 in the opening quarter, and were shut out by the Sun Belt Conference’s worst defense.
“Today we were sleepwalking out there early,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “We had to wake them up.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns shook off the grogginess to overcome those first-half offensive woes and pull out a 27-20 victory over the Red Wolves.
Arkansas State’s first drive saw quarterback Logan Bonner complete 5-of-7 passes for 58 yards. The drive stalled and the Ragin’ Cajuns were fortunate as Blake Grupe’s 21-yard field goal attempt bounced off the post.
Arkansas State’s defense forced a turnover on downs and then intercepted Levi Lewis on back-to-back possessions. The Red Wolves turned those into Grupe field goals of 24 and 35 yards.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ final drive of the first half did have promise.
Louisiana (6-1, 4-1 SBC) went 60 yards in 12 plays, picking up four first downs, but after three straight runs near the goal line by former Erath star Elijah Mitchell, the Cajuns opted to go for it on fourth down.
A reverse to wide receiver Dontae Fleming resulted in a five-yard loss and turnover on downs.
“I thought from a play calling standpoint I could have been better,” Napier said. “I need to help the players and some of those possessions are on me.”
After being bottled up in the first half, the Ragin’ Cajuns woke up offensively in the second half by scoring on their first possession.
Lewis hit former Catholic High wide receiver Peter LeBlanc for a 29-yard gain, and two plays later, Lewis scored on a 33-yard run. An interception by Eric Garror gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the ball near midfield but that drive stalled and once again Louisiana went for it on fourth down. Once again, the play was no good and the Cajuns came away with no points.
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense forced another punt and on the ensuing possession, and Lewis threw a short dump off pass to Fleming, who ran 52 yards for the touchdown.
The Ragin’ Cajuns put up 183 total yards of offense in the quarter compared to only 41 yards for the Red Wolves.
“They played a different structure in the first half,” Napier said of Arkansas State’s defense. “I think they pressured a little more and played more man-to-man coverage than we have seen. We spread it out a little more in the second half and Levi stepped up and made some big throws.”
Early in the fourth, the Ragin’ Cajuns held a 14-6 lead and Nate Synder came out to attempt a 30-yard field goal. Synder missed it and that seemed to give Arkansas State a spark.
The Red Wolves put together an 11-play, 80-yard drive and capped it off with a four-yard touchdown run by Jamal Jones. The 2-point conversion pass attempt was intercepted by Percy Butler so the Cajuns still held a 14-12 lead.
Napier made a change at kicker and put Kenneth Almendares into the game and the redshirt sophomore kicked a 35-yard field goal to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns lead to 17-12.
After a turnover on downs, Mitchell busted a 47-yard run that placed the ball at the 2-yard line. Unfortunately for the Cajuns, offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence was called for a personal foul after the play which backed them up 15 yards. Then Lewis took an 11-yard sack on third down.
Almendares though came out and kicked a 43-yard field goal to give the Cajuns a 20-12 lead.
“What we have seen is that Kenny has steadily improved,” Napier said. “He has always been a very talented guy. He is more polished as a placekicker. He’s had a couple good weeks in practice. We made that move and Kenny came through for the team.”
“I felt confident,” Almendares said. “That’s all I do is practice, practice and practice.”
Arkansas State (3-5, 1-4 SBC) responded with a four-play, 91-yard drive which was capped with a 47-yard touchdown from Layne Hatcher to Brandon Bowling. Hatcher then threw to Jonathan Adams for the 2-point conversion to tie the game.
The Ragin’ Cajuns answered with a six-play, 61-yard drive which was capped off with a two-yard touchdown run by Mitchell, who led the team with 90 yards (with 75 coming in the second half) on 16 carries.
Mekhi Garner iced the win as he intercepted Bonner’s pass on fourth down with less than 30 seconds to play.
“If anything we are an interesting team to watch,” said Napier whose team hosts South Alabama on Saturday. “We make it close. It’s become a part of it. It’s the Sun Belt West and there’s going to be challenges that come from that.”