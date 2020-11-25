Pierre Schwing won Week 9 of the Grid Quiz with 13 correct picks in 14 games.
Jarod Segura had 12 correct and Rickie Frioux and Dana Viator each had 11.
Players with 10 correct were Pat Thibodeaux, Doug Hebert, Fredy Thomas, Stoney Romero, Nolan Gaspard, Jude Borres, Malise McKenzie, Ellen Carabine, Barry Gudenrath, Jordan Landry, Steven Templeton, Scott Decuir, Mark Pharr, Lynn Hebert and Norris Rader III.
Pierre Schwing is the overall leader through week 9 with 111 correct in 152 games. Mike Clement has 109, and Barry Gudenrath, Dana Viator, David Perez and Jordan Landry each have 107.
One hundred one people played for the week with 110 having played at least once.
CHRIS LANDRY