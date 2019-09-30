LAKE CHARLES — Heath Schroyer has already taken his Mulligan.
Last season Schroyer took over a McNeese State basketball program that was stuck in the muck for years. Its only real tradition was that of losing.
Schroyer’s first edition of the Cowboys was by no means an instant success, finishing just 9-22 and 5-13 in the Southland Conference. However, few paid much attention thanks to a sparkling new home court on campus that was the talk of the town.
Overmatched Schroyer went back to the drawing board and flopped a new hand. Only four of the 14 players who took the floor at Monday’s first official practice played last year. Two others were on the team but sat out.
With eight new bodies, most of them bigger and stronger than a year ago, the Cowboys are ready to officially change things around.
“In a lot of ways it feels like year one,” said Schroyer. “We are in a lot better place than we were a year ago. We are excited to show that off.”
One place the Cowboys improved last year was in attendance. The new arena pushed McNeese from the bottom of the Southland when it came to home crowds to second. But it might be the weight room that matters most for this team.
McNeese hit the weights after being pushed around last season. Sha’Markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown are both up to 220 pounds this year, putting on 15 and 10 pounds of muscle respectively. Add Truman Moore and Jeremy Harrell, both 6-8 240 transfers, to the mix and the Cowboys are hoping to no longer be pushed around.
“We knew after last year that was a big weakness, that we weren’t physical enough,” said Schroyer. We are a lot stronger than we were now.”
Kennedy backed up his coach.
“We are a lot bigger now,” Kennedy said. “We learned (last year) how strong and physical this league is. We are ready for that now.”
Despite all the new faces, the Cowboys actually have spent a lot of time together, including a trip to the Bahamas in the summer for a series of games, where they won two of three.
“That time helped,” said Kennedy. “We got to know each other and spend time together. We are a close team.”
Kennedy finished second in scoring last year at 13.1 points a game with Brown’s 14.5 leading the way.
With eight newcomers on the roster the Cowboys are hoping to put the troubles of last year behind them.
“I don’t even want to talk about last year,” said Kennedy.
So it’s on to year two of the Schroyer era, or as he likes to put it “the second chapter”.
His goal is to build a winner at McNeese.
“It’s been a long time since this community has had a reverent basketball program,” said Schroyer.
“I want to do that because these people deserve it.
“I want to take the next step toward that.”
He just can’t use another Mulligan.