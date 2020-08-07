Schaub remembered for faith, service to others

When offensive line coach Stephen Schaub died suddenly following a recent automobile accident, he left behind a lasting legacy at Westgate High.
Schaub, 29, had been in a courageous fight with cancer until he succumbed to injuries suffered in a two-car accident that happened July 23 in Bayou Vista.
Following the accident, Anita Steel of Morgan City was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police reports, it was the third time Steel had been arrested since June 5.
“We can smile and know he’s in heaven,” Westgate head football coach and athletic director Ryan Antoine said following Schaub’s funeral last week.
“He had been dealing with cancer and had vertebrae missing in his back. He was missing some ribs and was actually coming back from the doctor when the accident happened.”
Schaub had a soft spot for student-athletes who might be going through rough times.
“He spent a lot of individual time with some of these kids who were a little rough around the edges,” Antoine said. “He had a real transparent love for these kids, and they wanted to be around him.
“The impact he had on kids was very pleasing. He found a way to love on them.”
A graduate of Patterson High School and Nicholls State, Schaub made the daily commute to New Iberia from his Berwick residence.
“Coach Schaub was entrenched with everything at the school,” Antoine said. “He wanted to be involved with everything.
“He was a very God-fearing man who led our Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He took pride in being a servant. He wanted to serve others, and that’s a lasting memory we’ll have.”
Despite frequent trips to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Schaub refused to take time off from work.
“We told him that he didn’t have to go to every practice, but he showed up every day,” Antoine said. “You could tell he was in pain, but he never complained.
“The heat would be brutal and he would never complain.”
Antoine was introduced to Schaub by former WHS passing game coordinator Brandon Harden.
“Coach Harden introduced me to coach Schaub,” Antoine said. “We had an English spot open and we hit it off from there.”
Harden and Schaub had been close friends since they were small children.
“Coach Schaub was one of my best friends,” Harden said. “I’ve known him my whole life. He walked in my wedding.
“I think our most common ground was our church background. Coach Schaub’s dad is a pastor in Patterson. Faith and football brought us together.”
Schaub and Harden were teammates at Patterson High during the Lumberjacks’ glory years.
“He was an offensive lineman and I was the quarterback,” Harden said.
“I had no choice but to trust him. He was there the day I got married and the day my kid was born. We were together through all the ups and downs.”