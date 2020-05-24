Scelfo: Handle what you can handle, don't worry about things not in your control

Frank Scelfo may have missed his true calling.
That’s saying a lot considering that the former New Iberia Senior High two-sport star has spent his entire adult life as a coach — to be more exact 37 years as a football coach. Scelfo has risen from the high school ranks in both Louisiana and Texas to college (Tulane and Louisiana Tech to name a couple) and the NFL (Jacksonville).
The man known for his offensive mind, though, could very well be a therapist.
As the entire sports world, and society in general, has been forced to deal with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scelfo seems to have the proper mindset to deal with such uncertainty and fear.
The proud Yellow Jacket alum explains.
“We have been telling the kids to handle what you can handle and control what you can control at this point in time,” said Scelfo, who is entering his third season as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana. “You can work out on your own, study on your own and take care of what you need to do in the classroom. That is what you can handle.
“We can’t handle what time we can come back, we can’t handle what the games are going to look like,” Scelfo added. “It’s all speculation. Stay away from that.”
It is hard to argue with Scelfo’s approach.
After posting a 4-7 record in his first season in Hammond, Scelfo proceeded to guide the Lions to an 8-5 record last season, defeated two Top 10 teams during the regular season (No. 6 Jacksonville State and No. 7 Central Arkansas), and capped it off by leading the Lions to their first postseason win since 2013.
A theme of last season was how well the program bounced back from tough defeats. After losing back-to-back games to McNeese State and Incarnate Word by a combined 10 points, Southeastern Louisiana then won four straight, including shutting out UCA in Conway, Arkansas.
Then after losing a 28-27 heartbreaker to rival Nicholls State in the River Bell Classic, Southeastern rebounded with a come-from-behind 45-44 victory (in which the team was down 31-14 at halftime) over No. 8 Villanova in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.
“The Nicholls State game was a brutal loss,” said Scelfo, who was named the 2019 Southland Conference Coach of the Year. “Fumble on the one-yard line and a chance to win the conference championship and earn an automatic berth. Three days later we watch the selection show and we got a chance to get picked. We took advantage of that opportunity.”
Scelfo and his staff were looking to build off that success with a challenging spring of football before gearing up for fall camp — and ultimately the season opener at Tulane on Sept. 3rd.
That, of course, was completely altered by the pandemic which has forced not only Scelfo but all college coaches to coach virtually — a new experience for the 61-year-old NISH Athletics Hall of Famer.
“It’s opened up my eyes a little bit with the technology,” Scelfo said. “It’s helped me out but what it hasn’t done is allowed us to see players practice, or talk to counselors and coaches as much as we have in the past. Sometimes in a one-on-one conversation in person you will get more information in regards to the player’s characters, leadership qualities like that.”
The lack of in-person access to players and recruits has been adjustment but Scelfo admits that it hasn’t derailed how he and the rest of the Lion coaches approach day-to-day responsibilities.
“It really hasn’t been that much different than it has in the past,” Scelfo said. “During this time of the year our staff is normally on the road evaluating players, watching spring practices at high schools and gathering transcripts and doing all of those things.
“By the time we get to the end of the May we are returning to the offices, compiling all the information we have and starting to look at recruits, and that is kind of what we have been doing since we got shut down.”
The veteran coach actually admits that this new approach has possibly allowed him and his staff to focus more on football.
“We have actually been doing a little bit more football stuff than this time of the year because of exams but now we are spending more time with our guys virtually,” Scelfo said. “We are just making the best of the situation and adjusting as we go.”
Instead of voicing concerns or complaints about the new normal that he and his staff face, Scelfo refuses to allow anyone that represents the Lions to use this unique time dealing with COVID-19 as an excuse for not handling one’s responsibilities on or off the field.
“This is a no-excuse business,” Scelfo said. “So we can’t make any excuses or complain about anything. We have a job to do and we’ve got to get it done.”
So what more is there to the job that Scelfo currently holds — especially after such tremendous success a year ago? Plenty.
“I said when I first took this job that I wanted to get this program not only to have the program be a force in the conference year in and year out but I also wanted to get us out there on a national level,” Scelfo said. “I wanted to get us out there and compete against the best in the country.
“Last year we beat a very good Villanova and then went up to Montana,” Scelfo added. “We took the next step and we exposed ourselves to other ares of the country but there is still work to do.”