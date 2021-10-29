SBC expansion continues with Old Dominion voted in unanimously

The Sun Belt Conference continues to expand.
A day after officially adding the University of Southern Miss to the league, the SBC announced on Wednesday that Old Dominion University will be joining the conference no later than July 1, 2023.
The vote was unanimous.
“We are thrilled to welcome Old Dominion University to the Sun Belt,” SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said. “ODU brings a host of strengths to our conference. They have comprehensive success. They’ve collected many championships. They will have natural rivals in our footprint.”
With the addition of the Monarchs, the total number of SBC members is now at 14. Old Dominion joins current members Louisiana, Appalachian State, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, ULM, South Alabama, UTA, Texas State, Troy and Southern Miss, which joined on Tuesday.
“Amid national realignment discussions, our presidents and chancellors have expressed confidence in the SBC leadership and our member configuration (especially with the recent addition of Southern Miss),” President of the SBC Board of Directors Dr. Kelly Damphousse said. “As I told President Hemphill when we met Monday, the SBC CEOs believe that Old Dominion University mirrors our conference’s athletics and academic missions, while also capitalizing on regionality goals.”
Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, Va., claims 28 team national championships with 15 in sailing, nine in field hockey, three in women’s basketball and one in men’s basketball.
The football program meanwhile won its lone bowl appearance, 24-20 over Eastern Michigan, in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.
“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program,” ODU President Brian Hemphill said. “We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future. As we prepare to begin a new era in ODU Athletics, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Commissioner Keith Gill and the Sun Belt’s member institutions, especially Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, Ph.D., for such a warm welcome. We look forward to competing with our Sun Belt family in the years to come.”
ODU was previously a member of the Sun Belt Conference from 1982-1991. The men’s basketball team won Sun Belt regular-season titles in 1983 and 1986 and went to the NCAA Tournament three times and the NIT three times. The ODU women’s basketball squad won five Sun Belt titles and went to eight NCAA Tournaments. The 1984-85 team, coached by Marianne Stanley, won the NCAA Tournament, the last of ODU’s three national titles.