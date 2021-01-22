YOUNGSVILLE — Andrew Savoy didn’t start Thursday’s game at Southside, but the St. Martinville Senior High shooting guard finished with a bang.
Savoy hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to help the Tigers stave off a furious Southside rally in SMSH’s 74-66 overtime road win.
“He got hot coming off the bench,” SMSH head coach Ihmaru Jones said. “He’s usually a starter. But I told you I was changing that lineup and now you saw what that was.”
When senior forward Datayvious Gabriel fouled out with 2:39 left in regulation, things looked ominous for the Tigers.
Gabriel, who finished with 9 points, had just stuffed a jaw-dropping dunk over a Southside defender and sank an ensuing free throw for a 3-point play.
After Gabriel’s fifth foul, the Sharks (11-7) went ahead 57-53, but Savoy responded with back-to-back 3’s and the game went into OT tied 62-62.
“Like they say in the NFL, ‘next man up,’” Jones said. “By going with the big lineup, I had No. 5 (Savoy) to fill that spot so it worked out.
“Early in the game Savoy missed a few, but he was fresh coming off the bench. He came back and knocked a few down.”
In the overtime period, Savoy struck first with a 3 and later sank a pair of free throws. Sophomore Harvey Broussard had a big block and four points in the extra period, and Jalen Mitchell knocked down three free throws.
SMSH (13-10) led 30-11 early in the second quarter before the Sharks rallied.
“I went with a bigger, more athletic lineup that gave us a chance to rebound a little more,” Jones said. “You saw in that first quarter that we went up 12-0 with them crashing the boards.
“I didn’t like having a 19-point lead and then losing it, but we’re learning. We’re getting there.
Southside was led by Devin Monette’s 18 points. After the first quarter, the Sharks nailed eight 3’s as they steadily chipped away at the deficit.
“They hit some 3’s and they were already in the 1-on-1 with foul shots in the third quarter,” Jones said. “That helped them, too.”
Davontre Alexander scored 14 and Broussard added 12 points for the Tigers.
“Alexander did a good job,” Jones said. “He got into foul trouble but he did well. He played the whole game with four fouls.”
The Tigers scheduled the game with Southside after Abbeville canceled Tuesday’s 6-3A opener for COVID-19 reasons.
“It was very rewarding to get the opportunity to play this game,” Jones said. “And it will probably serve us better to beat a 5A school and get the power points than playing a district game.”