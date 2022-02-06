Santee Cooper Lakes gives up 106-pound catfish

CROSS, South Carolina — Ever hugged a 100-plus pound catfish?
For Teche Area fishermen who love to fish for and catch big catfish in the Atchafalaya Basin and Intracoastal Waterway, to name a few proven hotspots across Acadiana, wrapping their arms around a bewhiskered behemoth would be heavenly.
Vern Reynolds had the pleasure of doing just that here in mid-January after he caught a 106-pound blue catfish during the Santee Lakes Catfish Club’s first tournament of 2022 on the Santee Cooper Lakes out of Canal Lakes Fish Camp. Reynolds was fishing a Santee Lakes Catfish Club catch-and-release event Jan. 15 with Mike Durham. Their team name is Catastrophic Failures.
Their three-catfish limit totaled 200.15 pounds worth $1,400 and easily topped the field of 20 two-man teams. According to SLCC president Ralph Willey, 17 of the 20 teams weighed fish for a total of 1,330 pounds of catfish, which were released back into the lake.
Seven teams each weighed more than 100 pounds of catfish that day. Les and Angela Pence finished second with 152.67 pounds followed by David Kingsmore and Andy Spoon with 137.86 pounds.
All catfish are caught on rod and reel — none with set lines — by anglers experienced at finding and boating monster cats.
Reynolds’ “hawg,” to borrow a term from the bass fishing scene, gave the anglers and tournament officials everything it had at the weigh-in. The 106-pounder proved to be one mean cat as it demolished the extra large plastic tub used to hold fish before placing them into the stainless steel bin to be weighed.
Reynolds was filling in for Brad McCall, Durham’s regular tournament partner who was unable to fish that day. McCall caught a 103-pound blue catfish in February 2021 as he and Durham won with 178 pounds.
The catfish club’s anglers faced low water conditions in the famed Santee Cooper Lakes, according to Willey. Most of them fished with cut gizzard shad and white perch and targeted ledges 15- to 25-feet deep in Lake Moultree, he told reporters.
The winning team overcame adversity, the club’s president said.
“The Durham-Reynolds team lost their sonar during the fishing day and only had to rely on fishing contour lines to boat their 200-pound haul of blue cats. Those guys are really good at catching cats,” Willey said.
He said January, February and March are prime months for catching big catfish on Santee Cooper. The next big events are the Southeastern Catfish Club contest that was scheduled for Feb. 5, then March 18-19 for the “Santee Big Cat Brawl” expected to draw more than 100 teams from the Carolinas.
Both events are being held out of Blacks Camp, also in Cross.