Saints win despite penalties and mistakes

NEW ORLEANS —The New Orleans Saints found a way to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Sunday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
But they made things a lot harder on themselves than they could have been.
The Saints were penalized 12 times for 123 yards. Those numbers were made even more significant because the Panthers were far more disciplined, penalized three times for 25 yards.
Perhaps the most damaging penalty was a personal foul on defensive end Cameron Jordan against quarterback Kyle Allen late in the second quarter. It turned a fourth and 26 into a first down.
Instead of the Saints receiving punt with more than three minutes remaining and having a chance to add to a 17-9 lead before the end of the half, the Panthers drove to a touchdown and got within 17-15 at halftime.
“There were some pre-snap penalties,” coach Sean Payton said. “Too many hands to the face defensively, too many penalties in the back end. There’s a handful of times we had third and long. We got the late personal foul on Cam. We are going to need to be smarter in bigger games.”
Jordan called his penalty “a bonehead move.”
“I heard that whistle and tried to stop, but it ended up hurting the team,” he said. “You can’t end up hurting your team like that, so that’s on me.”
Saints can clinch title Thursday
The Saint’ victory put them on the cusp of a third consecutive NFC South Championship.
New Orleans (9-2) has a four-game lead on the second-place Panthers (5-6) with five games to play. If the Saints defeat Atlanta on Thanksgiving night in Atlanta it will clinch the division.
The Saints’ 10th win would leave only the Panthers, who host the Saints in the regular-season finale, capable of catching the Saints. But the best Carolina could do would be to tie and split the season series and New Orleans would be guaranteed a better division record, which is the second tie-breaker.
Lutz gets closer, still clutch
The ending of the game was reminiscent of the ending of the season opener against Houston.
In that game, Drew Brees drove the Saints 35 yards in six plays and 37 seconds, setting up Wil Lutz’s 58-yard field that turned a 28-27 deficit into a 30-28 victory as time expired.
On Sunday Brees drove the Saints 65 yards in the final 1:51 and Lutz kicked a tie-breaking field goal from 33 yards as time expired.
“I told Drew thanks for making it a little shorter this time,” Lutz said with a smile.
“He’s been real impressive in clutch situations and that’s what you’re looking for,” Payton said of Lutz. “So much is not only the leg talent but it’s the talent between your ears and I think it’s a strength of his.”
Better start for the offense
The Saints finally scored a touchdown on their first possession of a game.
They had not done so in any of their previous 10 games this season and doing so had become a point of emphasis. They also scored a touchdown on the first possession of the second half.
Misc.
The Saints were already missing starting left guard Andrus Peat, who has a broken arm, and they lost starting left tackle Terron Armstead to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Monday. … Saints WR Michael Thomas surpassed 100 catches for the third consecutive season and became the fifth NFL receiver to have 100 catches and 1,200 yards in three consecutive seasons.
… Former LSU safety Eric Reid led the Panthers with a game-high 15 tackles, including 11 solo.