NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints had only a handful of picks but it was a busy three days for the team in the 2020 NFL draft. The Saints traded up on three separate occasions, adding four new players to the roster after starting the draft with five picks overall.
The Saints came into the draft with the 24th overall pick in the first round on Thursday, taking center Cesar Ruiz from Michigan.
Ruiz, a 6-4, 316 lineman, appeared in 36 games during his career, making 31 consecutive starting assignments to finish his career. He started five games at right guard in 2017 and 26 straight at center during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, according to the team’s website. Ruiz was a two-time All-Big Ten selection: second team (coaches, 2019) and third team (media, 2019) after earning third-team honors from the coaches in 2018, Ruiz is expected to earn playing time in 2020 and should push for starts at one of the guard positions.
“He was one of the better interior offensive linemen I’ve seen in a while,” Saints coach Sean Payton said in a conference call. “We’re getting a player with great physical ability and we’re getting a player with fantastic makeup. He’s tough. He’s a leader.”
As the Saints entered Friday, they were looking to add a linebacker, which they did, trading the 88th overall pick and a 2021 third-rounder to the Browns, to move up to the 74th pick in the second round so they could take Wisconsin linebacker, Zack Baun. They also got a seventh-rounder back from the Browns.
Baun, a 6-3, 225 linebacker, played in 39 games with 27 starts at OLB. He started all 27 games of the final two seasons and tallied 154 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks. Baun recorded two interceptions and three forced fumbles, and was projected as a first-round pick by many before questions about a diluted sample on a drug test heading at the NFL Scouting Combine likely caused teams to hesitate to pick him that high.
“We saw someone that we felt was going to be drafted in the top 20 picks of the second round,” Payton said. “We felt like this was a player that would be hard for us to get because we didn’t have a second-round pick.”
The Saints were done on Friday, trading all their remaining picks for the 2020 draft to move up to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman with the 105th pick in the third round.
Trautman, a 6-5, 255-pound pass-catching tight end, had 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the Flyers, according to Fox Sports. He is the first Dayton player drafted since tackle Bill Westbeld in 1977.
“We’ve had a lot of good football players in my time here,” Dayton coach Rick Chamberlin said in a prepared statement. “Young men come to the University of Dayton to get a great education and play for a winning football program. But in my 45 years at UD as a player, assistant coach and head coach, we’ve never had anyone with the potential to make an impact at the next level that Adam Trautman has
“The university gave Adam every opportunity to fulfill his dreams with our facilities, support and the coaching in our program, but make no mistake about it — all credit goes to Adam for his commitment and the sacrifices he has made to take advantage of his God-given abilities and put him in this position.”
The Saints wrapped up their 2020 draft by once again trading up to get Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round with the 240th pick. The Saints gave the Houston Texans a sixth-rounder in the 2021 draft to acquire the pick.
Stevens, a dual-threat quarterback for the Bulldogs, threw for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 381 yards and four touchdowns, according to SR CFB. Stevens was a graduate transfer to MSU from Penn State.
The Saints also added the several undrafted free agents to the roster — wide receiver Marquez Callaway (Tennessee), linemen Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon), linemen Jordan Steckler (Northern Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (Texas), tackle Darrin Paulo (Utah), running back Tony Jones Jr. (Notre Dame), defensive back Keith Washington (West Virginia). linebacker Joe Bachie (Michigan State), wide receiver Juwan Johnson (Oregon), defensive end Gus Cumberlander (Oregon) and defensive back Tino Ellis (Maryland).