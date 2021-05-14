Saints to play five primetime games in 2021

The New Orleans Saints will play five primetime games this fall for the fifth time in franchise history.
The Saints will open their season at home for the fourth straight year, according to a statement from the team after the NFL announced schedules for all teams Thursday. New Orleans plays host to the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12 with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. It’s the third time that the Saints have opened their season against Green Bay, following 1977 and 2011 season openers.
After opening at home, the Saints will play two straight road games. New Orleans will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play its NFC West division rival Carolina Panthers at noon on Sept. 19 and then play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium at noon on Sept. 26 (noon).
New Orleans will then return home to play host to the New York Giants at noon on Oct. 3. The Saints then return to the East Coast for the third time in four weeks to play the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field at noon on Oct. 10, followed by a Week 6 bye for the second consecutive season.
After the bye, the Saints will play at the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” (Oct. 25; 7:15 p.m.) for their first prime-time matchup of the season and then host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween (Oct. 31), which will have a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.
New Orleans will host the Atlanta Falcons at noon on Nov. 7. The Saints will play at the Tennessee Titans, their 14th opponent in 2021 as the 17-game season makes its debut, on Nov. 14. The Saints will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles at noon on Nov. 21, before they return to New Orleans for back to back prime-time Thursday night home contests on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25 vs. the Buffalo Bills (7:20 p.m.) and on Dec. 2 vs. the Dallas Cowboys (7:20 p.m.)
Following the Cowboys game, New Orleans will play two straight road games. The Saints will travel to the New York Jets on Dec. 12 (noon), play at Tampa Bay on “Sunday Night Football” for the second consecutive season on Dec. 19 (7:20 p.m.) and then host the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 27 (7:15 p.m.) New Orleans will close out the 2021 regular season with two division rivals, starting on Jan. 2, 2022 when they host Carolina at noon and then ending their regular season against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at noon on Jan. 9.
Seven of the Saints’ 17 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2020, with seven contests against teams that went to the playoffs – Green Bay, Washington, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Buffalo. New Orleans will play each of their NFC South rivals twice, one game each against each of the NFC East and AFC East teams and will play the 2020 first place teams in the NFC North (vs. Green Bay), NFC West (at Seattle) and AFC South (at Tennessee).
New Orleans’ nine road games in 2021 will have the team travel 17,320 miles (round trip) away from home after they traveled a total of 15,882 miles (round trip) in eight games in 2020. The longest trip will be the Week Seven trek to Seattle (4,168 air miles round trip).
Thanks to an away schedule that includes road contests at NFC South foes Carolina, Tampa Bay and Atlanta and at the Patriots, Washington, Seahawks, Titans, Eagles and Jets, the Saints will leave the Central Time Zone eight times over the course of the season to play seven contests in the Eastern Time Zone and one in the Pacific Time Zone (Seattle).
All New Orleans Saints games can be heard on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).
Flexible scheduling note
“Flexible scheduling” will be used in weeks 11-18. Additionally, flexible scheduling may be used in Weeks 5-10 but in no more than two of those weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the NFL schedule will list the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time that day.
For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 9. The NFL schedule will not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.
Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.