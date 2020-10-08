As the New Orleans Saints gear up for a Monday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team is also gearing up for another potential threat this weekend.
The Saints are set to host the Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall today. The team is still planning on moving ahead with titsheir game, according to media reports.
According to reports, the Saints and the NFL had made contingency plans to relocate to Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium if needed. The Colts play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL is looking at every option that is available for Monday Night Football.
"We will continue to monitor developments in the area and remain in contact with the clubs,"McCarthy said. "We always have contingency plans for all games."
The Saints are 2-2 on the season after a 35-29 win against the Lions last Sunday and are second in the NFC South. New Orleans has a bye week after Monday night’s game.