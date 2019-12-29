METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints don’t know how the outcome of their game at Carolina at noon CST today will affect their playoff seeding. Or even if it will.
They do know that they will be the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed, but they’ve known that for a month. They enter Sunday’s game at No. 3, but hope to get to No.1 or No. 2, either of which would mean a bye next week.
But their game is just one part of the equation.
No. 2 Green Bay’s game at Detroit and No. 1 San Francisco’s game at Seattle are also part of it.
“The bottom line right now is we’ve got to win to position ourselves in the best way possible,” quarterback Drew Brees said. “There’s an element that we control and then there’s an element that we don’t control.
“But the bottom line is we still want the mindset to be that we’re playing our best football heading into the playoffs.
“This is all hands on deck.
“This is play our best game, play our best football, see how everything else shakes out and then we’ll see where we’re at.”
The tricky part is the Saints (11-3) don’t know if the outcome of their game will wind up having any bearing on where they wind up.
If Green Bay (12-3) beats Detroit (3-11-1) in a noon kickoff, the Saints’ outcome won’t matter. Win or lose, they will be No. 3 if San Francisco beats Seattle or they’ll be No.1 if Seattle beats San Francisco. Those teams kick off at 7 p.m.
Saints coach Sean Payton said the possibility that the outcome of his team’s game won’t affect its playoff position will not affect the way he approaches the game.
“Absolutely not,” Payton said. “We’re still playing for one, two, or three seed. We’re still playing for all those things in front of us. I don’t think this is a long shot, what we need this week.
“We’re full speed ahead winning in this game. In order for us, when you go through the different situations or scenarios, there’s ones that exist where you can be the one, the two or certainly be the three.
“That’s significant relative to the opportunity to possibly have a bye and not have to play the first-round (game). We’re treating it much differently than maybe a year ago where we kind of knew where we were.”
Last season, New Orleans was locked into the No. 1 seed when it rested several key players in the regular-season finale against Tampa Bay.
After the bye it beat Philadelphia, then lost to the Rams in overtime in the NFC Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“We understand the importance of it because of home-field advantage and the fact that you just don’t have to play an additional game and then have the exposure (to injury) from that,” Brees said. “You would hate to lose somebody by having to play another game.
“Then of course the rest.
“Getting that week rest I feel like is a huge benefit knowing that we had it last year.”
Things are a lot simpler for the Panthers (5-11), who were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago. They fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 and named secondary coach Perry Fewell interim head coach.
“We’re just trying to win one game,” Fewell said.
“We haven’t won one game in quite some time (seven games). Our focus is to win one game and the Saints happen to be that opponent.”
The Saints beat the Panthers 34-31 on Nov. 24 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Even though Carolina has a new head coach, New Orleans doesn’t expect to see a significantly different team.
“They’re not going change schematically what they do offensively this late in the game,” said Saints linebacker A.J. Klein, a former Panther. “We can’t be chasing ghosts, we just have to focus on us.”
Carolina also has a new quarterback as rookie Will Grier makes his second straight start in place of Kyle Allen, who started the first game against the Saints. Allen took over early in the season when starter Cam Newton was sidelined by a foot injury.