Saints sign Winston to back up Brees

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints acquired a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback taken as the overall No. 1 pick drafted of the NFL Draft on Tuesday.
No, not LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, selected Thursday as the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft. New Orleans signed unrestricted free agent Jameis Winston, the top pick in the 2015 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday.
Winston, 26, is looking for a similar career resurgence with the Saints that Teddy Bridgewater saw in 2019. Bridgewater, who suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee during an August practice in 2016 while with the Minnesota Vikings, played in only one offensive series over the next two seasons with the Vikings before being released. After signing with the New York Jets in 2018, he was traded to the Saints and played a key role in the team’s 2019 playoff season, going 5-0 as a starter while quarterback Drew Brees sat out with a thumb injury.
Bridgewater parlayed that success into a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.
Winston (6 feet 4, 231 pounds) spent his first five seasons with the Bucs. The Hueytown, Alabama, native appeared in 72 games with 70 starts for the Buccaneers, completing 1,563 of 2,548 passes (61.3 percent) for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes, 88 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating. He also rushed for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2015.
Winston has set numerous Tampa Bay passing records including the franchise’s career and single-season marks in passing yards and touchdown passes. Winston posted career-highs in passing yards (5,109), touchdown passes (33), completions (380), and yards-per-attempt (8.2) in 2019. During a two-game stretch in wins in Weeks 14 and 15, Winston tossed for 456 and 458 yards, becoming the only player in NFL history to pass for 450 yards in consecutive contests. His NFL-best 5,109 passing yards was the eighth-highest total in NFL record books, and he is only the eighth passer to reach 5,000 yards passing. Brees has surpassed 5,000 yards five times, all with New Orleans after signing with the team as a free agent in 2006, including three straight seasons from 2011-2013.
Prior to being drafted first by Tampa Bay in 2015, Winston had a historic career at Florida State that saw him earn several individual and team accolades.
In his two seasons in Tallahassee, Winston posted a 27-1 record as a starter, became only the second freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2013, and led the Seminoles to back-to-back 13-0 regular seasons as well as a victory over Auburn in the 2014 BCS National Championship game where he was named the game’s Offensive Most Valuable Player. Winston finished his career at Florida State with 7,964 passing yards, 65 touchdown passes and a 163.3 passer rating