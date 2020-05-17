Saints sign versatile ex-Jets RB/WR Montgomery

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery, Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football reported Friday.
A wide receiver coming out of Stanford, the 27-year-old Montgomery has seen time at multiple positions in the NFL, including as a kick returner.
A third-round draft pick of the Packers in 2015, in 2016 he totaled more than 1,100 yards on both offense and special teams as one of Green Bay’s top offensive weapons.
But Montgomery is joining his fourth team in three years following an in-season trade to the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. Montgomery has three seasons of at least 20 catches and a 4.5 yards-per-carry average.