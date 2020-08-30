Saints sign 3 players; Benson tests positive

NEW ORLEANS — With the deadline to trim their roster down to 53 players looming next Saturday, the New Orleans Saints continue to shake up its training camp roster.
The Saints announced on Saturday the signing of three players — defensive ends T.J. Carter and Anthony Lanier II and linebacker Wynton McManis. In addition to those three roster additions, the team announced that they had waived/injured defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and tackle Darrin Paulo, who was on injured reserve.
The 6-foot-4, 289-pound Carter was originally signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. During his college career at Kentucky, Carter recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defensed and ten quarterback hurries in 50 games (28 starts).
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Lanier spent the 2020 offseason with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the 2019 season on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers. Lanier was originally signed by Washington as an undrafted rookie out Alabama A&M.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound McManis spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, where he recorded 104 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and 41 special teams stops.
During the 2019 season, McManis posted a career-high 86 tackles with two sacks and one forced fumble.
The NFL deadline for team rosters to be trimmed down to an official 53-man is Saturday, September 5th.
Benson Positive for COVID
The Saints released a statement on Friday announcing that Gayle Benson, the 73-year-old owner of both the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans franchises, had tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement from the Saints reads:
“Mrs. Benson wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. She is progressing well and improving daily. She has not missed a day of work calls at Saints and Pelicans and has participated in daily NBA, and NFL owners calls,” the statement read.
Longtime head coach Sean Payton also tested positive for the virus back in March. The franchise has had three players — linebacker Kaden Ellis, long snapper Zach Wood and wide receiver-return specialist Deonte Harris — initially test positive for COVID-19 but those three tests were have later believed to be false positives.
New Orleans is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
o fans will be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome due to concerns over COVID-19.