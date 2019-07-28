Saints’ receivers getting reps with Thomas holdout

METAIRIE — The holdout of Michael Thomas is freeing up reps for other New Orleans Saints wide receivers in the early days of training camp.
In Thomas’ absence there are 11 wide receivers participating. Keith Kirkwood, who signed as an undrafted free agent before last season and went on to play in eight games and catch 13 passes, has worked in Thomas’s spot during the first two practices.
“(Thomas’ holdout) has given a lot of guys an opportunity to get a lot of reps, to see a lot of balls,” quarterback Drew Brees said. “I think we have a lot of receiver positions that are kind of up for grabs – some key positions, some key roles that are really going to help this football team, be vital for this football team.
“I’m excited to see these guys work and compete and get a little bit better each day. They are young and enthusiastic. That’s the fun part for me, and probably the big challenge for me, coming into camp is seeing how all that’s going to come together and who’s going to fill those roles.”
A rookie undrafted free agent — Emmanuel Butler of Northern Arizona — is off to a fast start.
“He’s somebody we’ve noticed, advancing in what we’re doing, understanding the system and terminology, minimizing the mistakes,” head coach Sean Payton said.
“That is half of it. It’s hard to evaluate players if they’re inconsistent in their assignment or they don’t know what to do.
“It’s hard to get a proper evaluation. This is a smart group. Some of these younger guys are doing well.”
Rankins progressing, but won’t practice soon
Payton shed a little more light on the status of DT Sheldon Ranks after Saturday’s practice.
Rankins is on the physically unable list as he works his way back from Achilles surgery in January.
On Wednesday, Payton said Rankins was “on schedule,” but on Saturday he said Rankins “is progressing, he’s ahead of schedule.”
But, Payton said Saturday, an estimated return during training by Rankins would be “a little early.”
Saints have moved on
During last summer’s training camp, the outside of the Saints headquarters bore a large banner reading, “Prove Them Right.”
The message to the team was to prove right the many prognosticators who considered New Orleans a strong Super Bowl contender after narrowly missing a trip to the 2017 Championship Game when it lost on a last-second touchdown at Minnesota in a Divisional Playoff game.
Payton said the Saints have not adopted a slogan for this season, though it could still happen.
The team is again considered a strong Super Bowl contender and again is coming off a last-playoff loss to the overtime set-back against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.
“This is a different team,” Payton said. “There’s a lot of new faces, guys that have gone on. It’s a new team and the schedule. All we really focus on the things that we can control.
“It’s important that the team moves on regardless of what just took place last season relative to your team — success, failure, high success. This is a young, resilient team. We are going to hit more adversity. Shoot that won’t be the last time.”
Brees at 40: “I’m still green”
Brees said that even at age 40, he never stops learning and is as receptive to coaching as he ever was.
“By no means have I arrived,” the NFL’s all-time leading passer said as he prepares for his 19th season.
“I had a coach tell me, ‘as long as you’re green, you will continue to grow, but as soon as you’re ripe, you’ll soon be rotten.’ So, as soon as you think you know it all, you are done. I’m still green. I still got things to learn.”