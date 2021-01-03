Saints RBs to miss game after Kamara tests positive

The New Orleans Saints will play today’s regular-season finale at Carolina without any of its running backs after Alvin Kamara was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kamara also could miss the Saints’ first playoff game, if not more. After mixed results from a test Friday, a later test came back positive, according to a report from ESPN.
Jay Glazer of Fox Sports later reported that the remaining running backs — Latavious Murray, Dwayne Washington and Michael Burton, and running backs coach Joel Thomas, also have been ruled out because of close contact with Kamara in the running backs room.
None of the other running backs tested positive, an NFL source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and they are expected back with the team next week.
Glazer reported that the Saints will use wide receiver Ty Montgomery as a running back and call up players from the practice squad to help fill the void.
ESPN reported that Taysom Hill and practice squad RB Tony Jones Jr. also are expected to help fill the running back position.
Montgomery started his NFL career as a running back.
Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier in the week.
New Orleans also is without receivers Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris, each of whom has been placed on injured reserve.
Kamara, in his fourth season out of Tennessee, tied a 91-year-old league record turned in an historic performance in the Saints’ 53-34 Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for six touchdowns.
Kamara carried 22 times for a career-high 155 yards (7.0 avg.), adding three receptions for 17 yards for 172 total yards from scrimmage against the Vikings. The rushing touchdowns record tied the record held by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals, set Nov. 28, 1929, while for total touchdowns, Kamara joins Nevers, the Cleveland Browns’ Dub Jones (Nov. 25, 1951) and the Chicago Bears’ Gale Sayers (Dec.12, 1965).
Kamara has carried 187 times for a career-high 932 yards (5.0 avg.) with 16 touchdowns this season, tied for first in the NFL, according to the Saints website.
He leads all running backs in receiving with a career-best and team-leading 83 receptions for 756 yards (9.1 avg.) with five touchdowns. Kamara, who will finish the season as the second Saints player to lead the team in both rushing and receiving, leads the NFL with a franchise-record 21 total touchdowns.
He is ranked second in the league with 93 first downs and third with a career-best 1,688 total yards from scrimmage, the seventh-highest total in club history. He is the only Saint to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.
Murray, who has rushed for 656 yards and four TDs on 146 carries and has 23 pass receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown, was expected to get the bulk of the Saints’ carries with Kamara out.
The Saints (11-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) today in the regular-season finale.
New Orleans, which has won the NFC South for four straight seasons, has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and can’t finish worse than the third seed.
Kamara fined for shoes
As expected, Kamara was fined $5,000 by the NFL for wearing shoes in the Christmas Day win that were not in team colors.
Kamara wore Christmas-themed shoes — one red and one green, each with his number 41 emblazoned on the outer edge — in his record-breaking and record-tying game. The NFL rushing TD record and TDs scored in a game record that Kamara tied also set Saints team records, and his 155 rushing yards was a career-best.
The fine, which was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, sparked a surge of “Grinch” and “No Fun League” references on Twitter.
The league had allowed Kamara to wear the cleats for the entire game, according to Analis Bailey of USA Today, since they did not pose a safety risk or any branding issues. The previous year, Cleveland Browns receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were asked at halftime by the league to change their decorative, non-conforming shoes or be prohibited to play in the second half during a game against the Denver Broncos.
Kamara said after the game he expected to be fined.
“Oh, they’re probably going to fine me,” Kamara said in a postgame interview. “If they fine me, I’ll just match it and send it to charity. The Grinch always tried to steal Christmas.”
Former Saints receiver Lance Moore was among those tweeting about the fine.
“No surprise here. The No Fun League strikes again. Would still like to know where exactly that fine money goes,” Moore tweeted in response to Pelissero’s tweet about the fine.
Trey Wingo of ESPON tweeted “Why? Why does it even remotely matter?”