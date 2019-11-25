NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees did what Drew Brees does.
He didn’t just pass for more than 300 yards. He didn’t just throw three touchdown passes.
He drove the New Orleans Saints offense 65 yards during the final 1:51 with one timeout to set up Wil Lutz’s game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“That’s something Drew has been doing for a long time,” Saints coach Sean Payton said, “and he’s awfully good at it.”
Brees’ drive and Lutz’s kick put an end to a game filled with twists and turns.
New Orleans (9-2) bolted to a 14-0 lead and looked like it might run away from the struggling Panthers, who fell to 5-6 after losing for the fourth time in five games.
“It wasn’t our best game,” Payton said, “and by far it wasn’t their best game.”
When Carolina did get on the board with a touchdown, Joey Slye missed the extra point, setting off a chain of conversion short-comings that were costly.
Coach Ron Rivera tried to negate the miss by going for two points after the Panthers’ second touchdown, but Kyle Allen’s pass fell incomplete and left the Saints with a 17-15 halftime lead.
Slye would miss another extra point that left the Saints with a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Then after Carolina tied the score it had an opportunity to take control of the game as it drove into scoring territory late in the fourth.
But Marcus Davenport’s sack of Allen forced a field-goal attempt and Slye was wide right from 28 yards with 1:51 left, creating the opportunity that Brees took advantage of.
“Getting the stop defensively to force a field goal was big,” Payton said.
Michael Thomas, the NFL’s leading receiver, maintained his record pace for catches in a season by snaring 10 of Brees’ passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
On the final drive, Brees leaned on Thomas (38 yards) and running back Alvin Kamara (33 yards). No one else carried the ball on the drive.
Brees completed 30 of 39 for 311 yards. His one major mistake was an interception by Tre Boston at midfield that led to the tying touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Allen virtually matched Brees by completing 23 of 36 for 256 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. Moore caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Christian McCaffery, who already has rushed for 1,000 yards and entered the game on pace to set an NFL single-season record for yards from scrimmage, caught nine passes for 69 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.
New Orleans increased its halftime lead when Brees threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook on New Orleans’ first possession of the third quarter. Cook finished with six catches for a season-high 99 yards.
Slye kicked a 52-yard field goal, but Brees answered with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Thomas for a 31-18 lead.
McCaffery ran 4 yards for a touchdown that cut the Saints lead to 31-24 at the end of the third quarter and Allen threw a 2-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Moore to tie the score with 9:23 remaining.
Latavius Murray ran 26 yards for a touchdown as the Saints reached the end zone on their first possession for the first time this season.
After recovering a Panthers fumble on a punt, Brees threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith for a 14-0 lead.
Allen threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Moore to cut New Orleans lead to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Lutz and Slye exchanged 41-yard field goals before McCaffery caught a 1-yard touchdown from Allen, leaving the Saints with their two-point halftime lead.
“It’s not always going to be perfect and in fact I’d say to gut out a win like this with a team is pretty significant,” Brees said.
“I think it just continues to strengthen the team and gives you a ton of confidence.
“Also (it) lets us know that our best is still out there. We are still searching for that best game.”