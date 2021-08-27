Saints move kickoff Saturday to noon; Winston named starter for season

Jameis Winston, right, has been named the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback over Taysom Hill (7), according to multiple published reports. New Orleans plays the Arizona Cardinals at noon Saturday in the final preseason game after kickoff was moved up from 7 p.m. because of the approach of Hurricane Ida, expected to make landfall Sunday or Monday along the Louisiana Gulf coast.
The New Orleans Saints have moved the kickoff of Saturday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals to noon on Saturday as Ida begins its move toward the Louisiana Gulf coast.
The game, the final one of the preseason for New Orleans, had been scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome.
According to a prepared statement from the team, the move was made to ensure “proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.”
New Orleans is 1-1 in the preseason following the retirement of longtime quarterback Drew Brees earlier this year.
Jameis Winston will be the starting quarterback for the season opener on Sept. 12 in the Superdome against the Green Bay Packers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and other media reports.
Winston, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a free agent deal with the Saints in 2020. In four games played he completed seven of 11 passes (72.7 percent) for 219 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Hill went 19-for-32 (59 percent) for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
For his career, Winston has completed 1570 of 2559 passes (61.4 percent) for 19,812 yards and 121 touchdowns with 88 interceptions in xxx games, xxx of which he started. In 2019, his most prolific season, Winston went 380-for-626 (60.7 percent) for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, but also threw 30 interceptions.
In four seasons with New Orleans, Hill has completed 94 of 134 passes (70.15 percent) for 1,047 yards and 4 touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 809 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 336 yards and seven TDs. The “Swiss Army Knife” utility player also has returned 15 kickoffs for 360 yards and plays on kickoff teams as well.