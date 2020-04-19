Saints look at options for 24th pick in draft

“LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS!” … make that live from coaches’ and general managers’ living rooms around the country, it’s the NFL Draft, conducted virtually via telephone and the internet, starting Thursday on a TV set near you.
The New Orleans Saints, like the other 31 teams in the NFL, are preparing for the coming draft and have had to alter plans after Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league first canceled the public festivities surrounding the draft on March 16, then on April 6 said the draft would be fully remote after all team facilities would be closed for the event.
The Saints don’t have many glaring holes to fill, but could make a step toward a second Super Bowl win in quarterback Drew Brees’ final year or two before retiring to the life of a TV football commentator.
Because of trades in last year’s draft, the Saints are without second- and seventh-round picks this year. New Orleans has five selections in the seven-round draft, and a successful season means New Orleans will pick late (24th) in the first round.
In the past, when the Saints have seen a player they truly covet, they’ve been unafraid to trade up to assure they acquire that player — moving up into the first round in 2011 to pick running back Mark Ingram, moving up seven slots in 2014 to take receiver Brandin Cooks and leaping 13 spots in 2018 to grab UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport. New Orleans has been much more likely to trade up for a pick than down, with only a few moves down since Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis joined forces in 2006.
Here’s a look at some positions where the Saints could be looking for help, and some possible choices at those positions that New Orleans could make in the first round.
Linebacker
It’s a position that frequently seems to need addressing by the Saints, and this year is no exception. The good news is there are a few really solid players likely to be available when New Orleans makes its first pick, with the potential to be outstanding players. The team lost A.J. Klein to free agency (signed with the Buffalo Bills) and three other linebackers (Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone and Demario Davis) are in the fnial year of their deals. The failure to sign free agent target Jamie Collins before the draft means this may be the team’s top priority.
Some possibilities:
• Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 243-pound linebacker is a popular choice among mock drafters this year, and with good reason. A career total of 325 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over three seasons means Murray is a playmaker. His unofficial 4.52 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and 38-inch vertical jump show athleticism.
• Patrick Queen, LSU. Coming off a national championship season with the Tigers, the 6-1, 221-pound Queen ran a 4.5 40 with a 35-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine, similar numbers to Murray’s. Queen had 131 career tackles, 17.5 for loss with four sacks, two passes defended and one interception (against Alabama in 2019), and was the defensive MVP for the College Football Playoff championship game. While LSU has a recent history of sending linebackers to the NFL (Debo Jones, Kwon Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Devin White), the Saints have only chosen an LSU player twice since Payton was named head coach in 2006 —defensive lineman Al Woods (released after training camp and a fourth-round pick in 2010) and offensive lineman Will Clapp (a seventh-round pick in 2018). On a side note, the New York Daily News ranks Queen as the best available linebacker in the draft, and many mock drafts have him selected before the Saints pick.
Wide Receiver
New Orleans has been looking for a complement to All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas for a few years, and addressed that with the signing of Emmanuel Sanders, a 10-year veteran who’s played in three Super Bowls. There’s a very deep wide receiver class this year, so if New Orleans does pick a wideout it’s likely to be in the later rounds as many of the top players like Cee Dee Lamb of Oklahoma, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are expected to be gone in the top 10 or 15 picks.
Here are some receivers New Orleans could look to draft with the 24th pick:
• Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State. One of the picks most popular on mock drafts before the Sanders signing, Aiyuk spent two years at Sierra Junior College before a breakout seasona t ASU in 2019. The 6-1, 216-pounder had 65 catches for 1,192 yards (18.3 yards per catch and 99.3 yard per game) with eight touchdowns. He also averaged 16.1 yards on punt returns and 31.9 on kickoffs, meaning he could contribute on special teams also.
• Justin Jefferson, LSU. As at linebacker, another player many could see in a Saints uniform is right up River Road from New Orleans in Baton Rouge. At 6-1 and 202 pounds, Jefferson fits the Saints’ preference for taller receivers (Cooks at 5-10 is the only receiver under 6 feet tall the team has drafted under Payton). He’s also explosive, running a 4.43-second 40 in the Combine with a 37.5 inch vertical jump. In the Tigers’ record-setting championship season, Jefferson caught 102 passes for 1,434 yards and 18 TDs, second in the country behind teammate and Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase.
• Tee Higgins, Clemson. Higgins, a 6-4, 216-pounder, was a star for the 2018 champion and 2019 runner-up. Higgins led Clemson with59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 toucdhowns as a junior and is tied with NFL All-Stars DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the team’s all-time receiving touchdown record at 27. Higgins might not last until the 24th pick, if that’s even the direction the Saints choose to go in Round 1.
• Jalen Reagor, TCU. A 5-11, 206-pound receiver who ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the Combine, some mock drafts have the Saints going with the Horned Frog standout in the draft. Reagor led TCU with 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns and was a returner as well.
Quarterback
Yes, the Saints signed Brees to a two-year deal, and made sure to retain do-everything backup Taysom Hill (while letting 2019 backup Teddy Bridgewater go to the division-rival Carolina Panthers in free agency). But Brees is on the back end of his career (this sure looks like one of those “let’s win it all this year while he’s still near the top of his game” seasons), and Hill has had only 13 passing attempts in his two seasons, so who knows if he’ll inherit the mantle when Brees hangs up his cleats. Regardless, New Orleans needs a third quarterback on the roster and this could be the year to pick up the successor to Brees in a draft with several good prospects. At this stage only Joe Burrow (presumptive No. 1 overall pick from LSU by the Cincinnati Bengals) and Alabama’s Tua Tagavailoa seem certain to be gone before the Saints pick, but Oregon’s Justin Herbert is expected to be a top 10 pick (perhaps before Tagavailoa, according to many concerned by the Bama QB’s injuries) and a few others could be taken before the 24th pick also.
New Orleans tends to address this need later in the draft than the first round, but here are a few who could be available in the first round if New Orleans chooses to go that way:
• Jordan Love, Utah State. A 6-4, 224-pound junior, Love saw his statistical production decline in 2019, throwing for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns but also getting picked off 17 times. In 2018, he completed 54 percent of his passes for a school-record 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns with only six interceptions.
• Jacob Eason, Washington. The 6-6, 231-pound Eason com–pleted 64.2 percent of his passes in 2019 for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Eason transferred from Georgia after losing his starting job in 2018 to …
• Jake Fromm, Georgia. Fromm, 6-2 and 219, actually caused two quarterbacks to transfer from Georgia, with Justin Fields transferring to Ohio State after 2018. (Fields beat out Burrow for the starting job in the spring of 2019, leading to Burrow’s transfer to LSU. Burrow won the Heisman and Fields was the runner-up in the voting.) Fromm completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards with 24 touchdowns and five picks in 2019, leading Georgia to the SEC East title before the Bulldogs fell to LSU in the SEC Championship game.
Secondary
New Orleans made some additions and lost some players in the secondary over the offseason, most notable losing cornerback Eli Apple to free agency while signing safety Malcolm Jenkins away from Philadelphia. Jenkins played a key role in the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl championship run. But secondary members P.J. Williams, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson are in the final years of their contracts, and Payton has drafted at least one defensive back in every draft since becoming head coach, including two in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019 and three in the first round — Robinson (2010), Kenny Vaccaro (2013) and Marshon Lattimore (2017). New Orleans has drafted a secondary player every year for 21 straight seasons.
Some possible picks, though New Orleans may save this need for round three or later:
• Grant Delpit, LSU. The 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in the country (probably more deserved in 2018), the 6-2, 213-pound Delpit follows a long line of LSU safeties (Jamal Adams, LaRon Landry, Eric Reid, Tyrann Mathieu) to the NFL. He had 65 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups after coming off an injury before the season.
• Jeff Gladney, TCU. A cornerback with a 4.48 40-yard dash, Gladney (5-10, 191) is ranked second among corner–back prospects by NFL.com. As a senior he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors with 31 tackles, 1.5 for loss, with a league-high 14 pass breakups.
• Kristian Fulton, LSU. Not ranked as highly on the NFL website but still earning some consideration in the first round by several mock draft pickers, Fulton (6-foot, 197 pounds) ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. In LSU’s championship season, Fulton had a team-high 14 pass breakups and made 38 tackles in 15 starts with an interception vs. Clemson in the championship game that was negated by a pass interference call.
• A.J. Terrell, Clemson. Another cornerback, Terrell (6-1, 195) could be a reach in the first round but ran a 4.42 40 at the Combine. A first-team All-ACC pick, Terrell had 37 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 2019.
• Damon Arnette, Ohio State. Five Ohio State players were on the Saints roster in 2019 (Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Ted Ginn, Vonn Bell, Eli Apple) and replaced Apple with another (Malcolm Jenkins), so it’s possible if unlikely they go that route again with another cornerback in the first round. Arnette (6-0, 195) had 35 tackles, one for loss, one pick and eight pass breakups in 13 starts in 2019.
Other Needs
New Orleans also could address the interior offensive line, tight end or edge rusher, but those seem unlikely in the first round unless a player they have ranked highly slips to them. Will the Saints trade up to grab a player they really like? Make one of the expected picks at linebacker, receiver or in the secondary, or pick a potential successor to Brees in the first round? Fans will find out sometime late Thursday when New Orleans gets around to picking (barring a trade one way or the other).