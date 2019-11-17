METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints are spending the entire month of November playing their NFC South rivals.
The month got off to a bad start when they came off of their bye week and lost to the last-place Atlanta Falcons 26-7 last Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
They’ll try to bounce back when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday before hosting second-place Carolina next week and traveling to Atlanta for a rematch with the Falcons on Thanksgiving night.
“These are defining games obviously,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “Because not only do you put yourself in a position to win one, but you put someone in your division in that position to lose one. That is why we always say, in a lot of cases these are worth two (games). These are important games.”
Though the Falcons remain off the playoff radar, the Buccaneers (3-6), who lost to the Saints 31-24 in the Superdome last month, can creep closer to the Saints (7-2) by winning the rematch. New Orleans still holds a two-game lead over Carolina.
“Look at this division,” Brees said. “Throw the records out the door, OK.
“No matter who’s playing, where they are playing, these games always seem to be very close and can be very hard fought.”
The loss to Atlanta ended a six-game winning streak for New Orleans, which remains in a strong position in the NFC with a 7-2 record.
When these teams last met Brees was in the midst of a five-game absence due to thumb surgery and Teddy Bridgewater led the New Orleans offense.
“It’s the same offense,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. “That’s the beauty of having a guy like Teddy. He can do it. I think he might be a little more mobile, but I don’t see them doing anything differently. They’re still feeding the same three or four guys.”
Michael Thomas continues to lead the NFL in receiving and tight end Jared Cook had his most productive game of the season last week, but New Orleans failed to score a touchdown for the third time this season.
Brees called the absence of any touchdowns simply “unacceptable.”
The Saints rushed for a season-low 54 yards against the Falcons and Brees was sacked a season-high six times.
They might have trouble rushing against Tampa Bay, which is allowing the fewest yards on the ground in the NFL (77.8 per game), but have success passing and scoring. The Bucs are last in the league in pass defense (298.9) and scoring (31 points per game).
“They’re young, but they’re talented,” Brees said of the Tampa Bay secondary. “They’re (the) number one defense versus the run. Here’s the thing: something’s got to give, right?
“You turn on this film and it’s, man, they’re stuffing run.
“The team kind of feels like, all we can do is pass against these guys because we’re not going to be able to run the football. I don’t look at statistics and then judge a defense or anyone based just on the statistics. I’m going to turn on the tape, I’m going to trust what I see and then I’m going to go out to execute according to that.”
The Bucs released safety Vernon Hargreaves, a No. 1 draft choice in 2016, during the week.
Tampa Bay’s secondary already was short-handed because of injuries to cornerbacks Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart.
The Saints are seeking their third consecutive NFC South title, which would tie Carolina’s run from 2013-15 as the longest stretch of titles since the division came into being for the 2002 season. The Saints and Panthers’ runs are the only instances of consecutive division titles.
“All of our NFC South battles we go at it – Carolina, Tampa, Atlanta – and I don’t think that’s ever going to change,” Saints tackle Terron Armstead said.