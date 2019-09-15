METAIRIE — The early part of the New Orleans Saints schedule is comprised of games featuring storylines beyond the particular game.
The Saints began the season by beating the Houston Texans 30-28 on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, ending a five-year losing streak in opening games.
Now they face the Rams at 3:25 p.m. CDT Sunday in Los Angeles in a rematch of the NFC Championship game in January in the Superdome.
Yep, those Rams. That game.
It was eight months ago that the now-infamous no-call on clear pass interference by the Rams cost the Saints an almost certain victory. Instead L.A. prevailed 26-23 in overtime and went on to lose to New England in the Super Bowl.
“We can put together all the storylines we want,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “Bottom line is they are a really, really good football team. They have the same goals and aspirations. We just happened to be the two teams last year that were kind of at the top and had a chance to play in that NFC Championship to go to the Super Bowl.”
These teams met during the regular season last year and the Saints 45-35 victory in the Superdome in game nine ultimately determined the site of the NFC Championship as a tiebreaker after both teams finished with 13-3 records.
It’s only Week 2 of this season, but expectations are that the outcome of this game could have similar implications.
“They’ve got great players, they’ve got great coaches, just like we do,” Brees said. “It’s a very important game because it’s the next game. It’s a very important game because it’s against an opponent that we know has a great chance of being there at the end, just like we hope to be. There’s implications that come along with that. But, let’s just go out and play this game to win the game because it’s the next game.”
New Orleans faced a similar storyline in game seven last season when it played the Vikings in Minnesota less than a year after it went there and gave up an improbable 61-yard touchdown as time expired to lose a divisional playoff. The Saints won the rematch 30-20.
“I can tell you (the rematch) was the last thing anybody was talking about around here,” Brees said. “That was just another big game against a really good opponent where we got to go and get a W on the road.
“Maybe there were a lot of storylines leading up to it. I don’t know. I wasn’t reading them. Afterward, I am sure it was all quiet. Maybe that is the same way after this game.”
New Orleans and L.A. have met four times in the last three seasons. Prior to the two meetings last season, the Rams won 26-20 in L.A. in 2017 and a year earlier the Saints won 49-21 in the Dome.
“They almost feel like a divisional opponent because we have played them so much over the last three years,” Brees said of the Rams.
The Saints and the Rams, who won their season opener 30-27 at Carolina last Sunday, had two of the most prolific offenses in the NFL last season.
L.A. ranked second in scoring and total offense, third in rushing and fifth in passing. New Orleans ranked third in scoring, seventh in rushing, eighth in total offense and 12th in passing.
“It’s one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said of L.A. “They provide a lot of challenges formationally and with personnel.”
The Saints, who allowed 180 rushing yards and an average of 7.8 yards per rush against Houston, will have defensive tackle David Onyemata for this game after he missed the opener while serving a one-game suspension from the NFL for an offseason drug arrest.
“I know we feel like we can play the run better,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
One of the keys to New Orleans victory against Houston was holding All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt to zero tackles, sacks and quarterback hurries for the first time in his 105-game career. Third-year tackle Ryan Ramczyk was primarily responsible for that success.
Now it’s an elite interior linemen the Saints have to contend with in two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who will be matched against rookie center Erik McCoy much of the game.
“I don’t even have names for all the moves that he can do to get to the quarterback,” Brees said of Donald.
“You can’t block him with one guy. He’s just that good a player. He’s such an impact player.
“He can change the game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody like him.”