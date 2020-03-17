Saints getting ready for free agency frenzy

NEW ORLEANS — The NFL is in its offseason so the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t affected it in the same way that it has affected the NBA, the NHL, the NCAA and other sports leagues.
Nonetheless, the New Orleans Saints and their NFL brethren are being affected as they prepare for the start of a new league year, which is supposed to begin at 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday.
The impending start of free agency is further complicated by the team owners and the NFL Players Association rushing to try and complete and new collective bargaining agreement before starting the new league year.
The players had until 10:59 p.m. CDT Saturday to vote on a proposed new CBA, but ESPN reported that some owners are skeptical that the new year can begin on time given the necessary face-to-face contact that takes place with contract negotiations and physicals that precede the signing of any contract.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Saturday that he expects the start of the new year and free agency to be pushed back. Payton made his comments during an interview with TVG, a horse racing network that was broadcasting from a track in Arkansas where Payton was a spectator.
Payton also said he expects the NFL draft to be altered because of concerns about spreading the virus, though he didn’t indicate he expected the dates or site of the draft, which is scheduled April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to be altered.
The draft traditionally takes place in front of a large crowd of spectators and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomes players to the stage as they are selected, habits that would be inconsistent with current precautions being taken by the NFL and others.
The NFL has prohibited all pre-draft visits because of the pandemic. Teams are not allowed to bring draft prospects to their facilities for workouts, nor are they allowed to attend any pro days that might still be scheduled.
The Washington Post reported that the NFL and the NFLPA are expected to discuss free agency and the league’s offseason programs Sunday.
The league already has canceled owners meetings that were scheduled for late April.
The uncertainty about the start of free agency comes at an important time for the Saints, who have 16 unrestricted free agents and five restricted free agents.
Quarterback Drew Brees, who recently said he would return next season after briefly pondering retirement, is one of the unrestricted free agents. Signing Brees to a new deal before the start of free agency would give New Orleans much greater flexibility under the salary cap.
Brees’ primary backup, Teddy Bridgewater, also is an unrestricted free agent as are other key players such as safety Vonn Bell, linebacker A.J. Klein, guard Andrus Peat, defensive tackle David Onyemata and cornerbacks Eli Apple and P.J. Williams.
The Saints’ third quarterback, Taysom Hill, who’s also one of the team’s top special teams players and also plays running back, wide receiver and tight end, is one of the restricted free agents.