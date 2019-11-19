METAIRIE — The New Orleans Saints did almost nothing well in their 27-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.
The focus during last week was getting back to fundamentals and regaining the form that produced six straight wins before the game against the Falcons.
The Saints fixed just about everything and it showed in a 34-17 victory against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.
“We know what type of team we are,” Saints cornerback P.J. Williams said. “We know last week wasn’t us, so we knew we were going to bounce back this week in a big way.”
Williams had one of four interceptions the Saints (8-2) made against Jameis Winston, and the defense, which allowed a season-high 143 rushing yards against Atlanta, allowed just 36 and made four interceptions.
“When you have four takeaways you’re going to win a lot of games,” Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Williams moved from the nickel position to start at cornerback because Marshon Lattimore was sidelined by a leg injury suffered against Atlanta.
Linebacker Demario Davis made the first interception to set up the Saints’ first touchdown, which produced a 13-0 lead as New Orleans built a 20-6 halftime edge.
Vonn Bell had a late second-quarter interception as Tampa Bay was approaching field-goal range.
On the possession before P.J. Williams made his interception in the end zone, Marcus Williams made an interception and returned 55 yards to the other end zone for the game’s final points.
“Just an overthrow. I’ll take it though,” Marcus Williams said. “Just good coverage by all of us. Our front did a good job pressuring.”
Winston completed 30 of 51 for 313 yards with two touchdowns and finished on an injured ankle after trying to chase down Marcus Williams.
The Saints were missing a starter on offense also after left guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken arm against the Falcons that will sideline him for several weeks.
Nick Easton started in Peat’s place, left tackle Terron Armstead was much healthier after battling the flu leading up to and during the game against Atlanta and the entire offensive line played much better.
The offensive line, which gave up six sacks against Atlanta, gave up one when Taysom Hill subbed in for Drew Brees, but Brees was never sacked, enabling him to throw three touchdowns as he completed 28 of 35 for 228 yards.
“I thought the tempo was better,” Brees said. “I thought we started faster obviously, getting 20 points in the first half, scoring on a bunch of drives.”
Michael Thomas, the leading receiver in the NFL, caught eight of Brees’ passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. The other touchdown passes went to Ted Ginn Jr. and Jared Cook.
Alvin Kamara had 154 all-purpose yards – 75 rushing, 47 receiving and 32 on punt returns in place of injured rookie Deonte Harris.
“You pick your poison with these guys,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.
“We had a lot of coverages where we were trying to double (Thomas). Then (Kamara), or (Jared Cook) gets involved. It’s a really good offensive football team.”
The Saints, who beat the Bucs (3-7), 31-24 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last month, increased their lead over second-place Carolina in the NFC South to three games.
The Saints host the Panthers on Sunday with opportunity to get a stranglehold on what would be their third consecutive division title.
“You do not forget about (the loss to Atlanta), you take that as a lesson,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “Teams we play are talented. When we play division rivals they know you, they have a game plan for you since they have to face you twice a year.
“And to come into a hostile environment and get a win, that’s what we are looking for.”
They’ll be looking for more in the coming weeks.
“There were enough good things in this game to get us the win,” Brees said, “but I think we’re better in a lot of areas.”