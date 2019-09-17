NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints already knew they would have to play without Drew Brees sometime in the not-too-distant future.
The NFL’s all-time leading passer is 40 years old and in the final year of his contract.
But it appears the Saints will get a taste of playing without Brees right away after he injured the thumb on his passing hand in a 27-9 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The injury reportedly has been diagnosed as a torn ligament that will require surgery that will sideline Brees for approximately six weeks.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the diagnosis and prognosis, though New Orleans coach Sean Payton stopped short of confirming it during a conference call Monday with reporters covering the Saints.
“They’re still in the midst of evaluating it,” Payton said of the injury. “(Brees) has had one opinion. He’s having a second opinion and as soon as we know something that we can confirm, we’ll report it. But right now, it’s (evaluation) kind of the stage we’re in.”
Payton said the Saints “will have a plan either way” for their game at Seattle next Sunday, though he seems all but certain that backup Teddy Bridgewater will be the quarterback for that game and going forward.Brees was injured on New Orleans’ second possession Sunday when his right hand collided with that of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Brees was unable to grip a football afterward and was replaced by Bridgewater, who went on to complete 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards.
It wasn’t just the passing game that struggled. The Saints rushed for just 57 yards on 20 carries and the offensive line committed a series of holding penalties that negated significant gains. The loss of left guard Andrus Peat to a lower leg injury didn’t help.
“Offensively, I didn’t think we played particularly well up front,” Payton said. “I think the penalties were a factor, just the amount (11 for 87 yards). It negated three different gains of more than 15 yards. That’s something we have to clean up on it and obviously quickly.
“I thought we didn’t block particularly well up front. We didn’t run the ball. We averaged two and a half yards a carry. There was pressure on the quarterback pretty consistently and it’s going to be hard to win if you play that way in the front.”
The Saints acquired Bridgewater 13 months ago in a trade with the New York Jets as insurance against a potential Brees injury and perhaps as Brees’ ultimate successor.
Bridgewater was selected to the Pro Bowl after a standout season in Minnesota in 2015, but he suffered a severe knee injury the following preseason and has passed for just 283 yards in the last three-plus seasons.
Payton has spoken highly of Bridgewater’s progress now that he has had a full year in the Saints offense
“I think we see it on a daily basis — we see his arm strength, his confidence,” Payton said. “We see the leadership. We see all those things.”
The loss to the Rams dropped the Saints to 1-1, a record shared by two of their NFC South rivals — Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Carolina is 0-2.
The Saints are practicing this week at the University of Washington in order to avoid back-to-back cross-country flights.
After the game against the Seahawks, they will host Dallas and Tampa Bay, visit Jacksonville and Chicago and host Arizona before having their bye week.
If the preliminary timetable holds, Brees’ return would most likely come Nov. 10 against the Falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints reportedly put starting linebacker Alex Anzalone on the injured reserve Monday, apparently after he suffered an undisclosed injury against Los Angeles. Anzalone would be eligible to return later this season if he’s healthy enough.