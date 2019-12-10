Saints fall to 49ers, fall out of first

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are going to need some help if they’re going to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for a second consecutive season.
The NFC South champions lost control of their seeding when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 48-46, on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints (10-3) entered the game as the top seed, but they’re now essentially two games behind the 49ers (11-2) because of the tie-breaker.
New Orleans would need San Francisco to lose at least twice in the final three games to claim the No. 1 seed. The 49ers host the Falcons and Rams, then visit the Seahawks.
The Saints host the Colts next Monday night before visiting Tennessee and Carolina. Seattle and Green Bay are both still in the mix at 10-3. New Orleans can’t fall below the No. 3 seed because it already has clinched a better record than everyone in the NFC East.
“It’s real simple. One, two, or three,” Saints coach Sean Payton said Monday. “That’s what we’re playing for. The focus is on the Colts and us playing better football. We’re either going to be in one of those three spots and the focus has to be on improving and the focus has to be on playing the Colts. It is really that simple.”
New Orleans had its most productive offensive game of the season against the NFL’s No. 2 defense, but Payton wouldn’t call it the “best” offensive game.
“I’d say any game you consider your best game offensively would have to include a win,” he said. “This isn’t just about getting passing yards or rushing, it’s about winning games.”
Drew Brees threw five touchdown passes, but the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo threw four and one of the recipients of those touchdown passes, Emmanuel Sanders, threw a fifth and finished with seven catches for 157 yards.
Brees rallied the Saints from a nine-point deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, but Garoppolo drove his team 63 yards in 51 seconds and Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
Garoppolo, who completed 26 of 35 for 349 yards, converted a fourth-and-2 with a 39-yard completion to George Kittle to get Gould in range.
Brees completed 29 of 40 for 349 yards.
"This was like a heavyweight boxing match all game long," said Brees.
The Saints scored on the game’s first possession and led for most of the first half, but the 49ers took a 28-27 halftime lead.
Wil Lutz’s 55-yard field goal put New Orleans ahead before Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kittle. Lutz’s 48-yard field goal to cut San Francisco’s lead to 35-33 after three quarters.
Garoppolo’s six-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne gave the 49ers a 42-33 lead with 8:59 remaining before Brees sandwiched a 21-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas and an 18-yarder to Tre’Quan Smith around Gould’s 41-yard field goal.
“We win different ways every week,” Garoppolo said. “That’s what a good football team does. They find a way to win tough games like this, whatever it may be. I think our guys are built for anything, handling the environment; it was pretty loud out there. I thought we did well with it.”
Brees threw two touchdown passes to Jared Cook, one to Josh Hill and leaped one yard for first-half touchdowns, but San Francisco kept answering.
Garoppolo threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Bourne and a 75-yarder to Sanders before Raheem Mostert scored twice – on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Sanders and a 10-yard run.
“Defensively, we struggled,” Payton said. “They beat our corners, they beat our safeties and we didn’t have much of a pass rush to affect the passers. So all those combinations aren’t very good. So I don’t think it’s just one thing
“As the head coach, you look at the tape, you watch it, you’re disappointed with it in a tough game like that. You have got to bounce back against the team here this Monday night. We can’t kid ourselves. We have to play a lot better. We have to coach a lot better.”